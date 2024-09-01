Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

The reigning CAF women’s player of the year has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Chelsea after failing to agree terms with Osimhen.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has dominated the headlines this week following his failed transfer away from Napoli.

The 25-year-old Nigerian star was widely expected to make a high-profile move this summer, with both Chelsea and Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli showing significant interest.

Despite intensive negotiations, Osimhen was unable to reach an agreement with Chelsea, who were deemed his most likely destination on the transfer deadline day.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has not played for the club this season. | IMAGO

The talks between Chelsea and Osimhen’s representatives dragged on for hours, ultimately collapsing as the two sides failed to reconcile on the footballer’s wage demands.

Chelsea’s withdrawal from the pursuit has left the reigning African Player of the Year stuck at Napoli, at least until the January transfer window.

Oshoala trolls Chelsea after failed Osimhen bid

Asisat Oshoala | IMAGO

The fallout from Osimhen’s failed move has ignited a flurry of mixed reactions from fans and supporters on social media.

However, Super Falcons star and reigning African Women’s Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, has now lended her voice in the trending topic.

In a pointed message on her X (formerly Twitter) account, Oshoala aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Chelsea’s handling of the transfer negotiations.

She wrote in a now-deleted post, “If you hear Wetin your club offer @victorosimhen9 even you sef go swear for them.”

Asisat Oshoala deleted a post trolling Chelsea over their salary offer to Osimhen | Credit: X

Oshoala’s comments reflects widespread frustration and has only added to the ongoing debate about the fairness of Chelsea's salary offer.

This would not be the first time Oshoala has trolled the London-based Premier League club.

Weeks ago, the Bay FC striker shaded the Blues after they released their 2024/25 home shirt.

With the transfer window now closed, Osimhen will continue his stint with Napoli, though his future remains uncertain given the high-profile interest he attracted.

For now, he will remain with the Serie A side, despite being out of Antonio Conte’s immediate plans for the season.