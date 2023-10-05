UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

Manchester City and Manchester United players dominate the list of highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Premier League is one of the most lucrative leagues in world football and home to some of the highest-paid footballers in Europe.

A report from the Daily Mail reveals that average pay packets have skyrocketed in recent years, making clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool able to offer hefty salaries.

In this article, Pulse Sports will reveal the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

Who is the highest-paid player in the Premier League?

Kevin de Bruyne is the highest-paid player in the 2023/24 Premier League season| Photo Credit: IMAGO

As of October 2023, the highest-paid player in the Premier League is none other than Kevin de Bruyne.

The Manchester City midfielder earns a whopping £400,000 per week.

De Bruyne is also widely considered to be the best midfielder in the Premier League and one of the best players in the world.

Top 10 highest-paid players in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season

Below is a list of the Top 10 highest-paid players in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season as per figures from Capology and Sportrac.

10. Kai Havertz (Arsenal) - £280,000 per week

Kai Havertz in action for Arsenal || Image credit: Imago

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Kai Havertz is a 24-year-old German professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder or forward for Premier League club Arsenal and the Germany national team.

After making strides at Bayer Leverkusen's youth academy in 2016, Havertz made his senior debut with the club at the same year.

Upon making his debut, Havertz became the club's youngest-ever debutant in the Bundesliga, and he became their youngest-ever goalscorer when he scored his first goal the following year.

He is also the youngest player to reach the milestones of 50 and 100 league appearances in the German top flight.

Havertz's performances sparked the interest of several European clubs, with Chelsea ending up completing a mega-money swoop for him in 2020 for a transfer worth €84 million (£72 million).

That deal saw Havertz become Chelsea's second-most expensive signing at the time.

With Chelsea, Havertz won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021, scoring the winning goals in the Champions League and Club World Cup finals. In the summer of June 2023, Havertz signed for Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal for a reported fee of £65 million after a disappointing campaign in the 2022-23 season.

That deal again saw him become the highest-paid player at Arsenal, and one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League with a weekly package of £280,000.

9. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - £300,000 per week

Marcus Rashford is one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League | Photo Credit: Imago

Marcus Rashford is a 25-year-old English professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United and the England national team.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

A product of the Manchester United youth system, he joined the club at the age of seven.

Rashford scored two goals on both his first-team and European debut against Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League in February 2016 and his Premier League debut against Arsenal three days later.

He also scored in his first Manchester derby, as well as on his EFL Cup and UEFA Champions League debuts.

Marcus Rashford is one of the most-followed English footballers on Instagram| Photo Credit: Instagram(@marcusrashford)

With United, Rashford has won the FA Cup, two EFL Cups, the FA Community Shield and the UEFA Europa League.

In July 2023, Rashford signed a new contract with Manchester United until 2028, for which he is paid £300,000 per week, making him one of the highest paid players at the club.

As of October 2023, Rashford has scored over 120 goals in more than 360 senior appearances for the Red Devils.

8. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - £300,000 per week

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva || Photo Credit: Imago

Bernardo Silva is a 29-year-old Portuguese professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder or right winger for Premier League club Manchester City and the Portugal national team.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Considered one of the best midfielders in the world, Silva is known for his creativity, dribbling, stamina, versatility, and work-rate.

Silva joined Manchester City from Monaco for a reported fee of £43.5 million after winning the Ligue 1 in 2017.

He subsequently won the Premier League and EFL Cup in his first season in England, following this up with a domestic treble the following season.

He played a significant role in City becoming the first men's team in England to win a domestic treble, being named Manchester City's Player of the Year in 2019 and being part of the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City| Photo Credit: Imago

Silva's impressive campaign saw him enlisted among the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or.

In 2020–21, he helped Manchester City reach their first UEFA Champions League final, and was an integral part of the team who sealed a first-ever continental treble in the 2022–23 season.

As of October 2023, Bernardo Silva is one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League with a weekly paycheck of £300,000 after he committed his future to the Manchester giants in August 2023.

7. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) - £300,000 per week

Jack Grealish is one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League| Photo Credit: Imago

Jack Grealish is a 28-year-old English professional footballer who plays as a left winger or attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Grealish is known for his dribbling and playmaking ability as well as his work rate.

Grealish is often considered to be one of the most popular and marketable English athletes in the world.

Having sealed his status as a cult hero at Aston Villa, Grealish was signed by Manchester City in a transfer deal worth £100 million, making him the most expensive British player ever at the time.

In his first season with the club, he won a Premier League title, before securing a continental treble in his second campaign.

Grealish’s mega-money switch to Manchester City in 2021 saw him become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League with a weekly paycheck of £300,000 per week.

6. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) - £325,000 per week

Raheem Sterling is one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League |Photo Credit: Imago

Raheem Sterling is a 28-year-old English professional footballer who plays as a winger and attacking midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea and the England national team.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Born in Jamaica to Jamaican parents, Sterling moved to London at the age of five. He began his career at Queens Park Rangers before signing for Liverpool in 2010.

He was awarded the Golden Boy award in 2014.

In July 2015, following a lengthy dispute over a new contract, Sterling was signed by Manchester City in a transfer potentially worth £49 million, the highest transfer fee ever paid for an English player at the time.

He went on to help Manchester City win back-to-back Premier League titles in the 2017–18 and 2018–19 seasons.

In the 2018–19 season, he was named to the PFA Premier League Team of the Year and won the PFA Young Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year.

After his goal in a 5–0 UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg away win against Sporting CP, Sterling entered into the top ten of all-time Manchester City goalscorers.

On 13 July 2022, Sterling signed for Chelsea on a five-year contract for a fee of £47.5 million, becoming the highest-paid player at the club under new ownership of the Todd Boehly-led consortium.

5. Raphael Varane (Manchester United) - £340,000 per week

Manchester United's Raphael Varane is one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League| Photo Credit: Imago

Raphael Varane is 30-year-old a French professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Manchester United.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Varane is widely considered as one of the best defenders of his generation and is known for his defensive acumen and speed.

After 10 seasons at Real Madrid with whom he won 18 trophies, including three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, four UEFA Champions League titles and four FIFA Club World Cups, Varane left the Spanish giants in 2021 to sign with Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

Varane signed for the Red Devils on a two-year devil but is easily one of the highest-paid players at the club with a weekly package of £340,000.

4. Casemiro (Manchester United) - £350,000 per week

Casemiro is the highest-paid player at Manchester United and one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League| Photo Credit: Getty Images

Carlos Henrique Casimiro, known as Casemiro, is a 31-year-old Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for Premier League club Manchester United and captains the Brazil national team.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

He is known for his defensive abilities, ball-winning skills, and tackling.

Casemiro is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation.

He was included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI in 2022.

Like Varane, Casemiro arrived at United from Real Madrid after a successful spell in Spain, winning numerous trophies, including three La Liga titles, three Supercopa de España, three FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cup, one Copa del Rey, and five UEFA Champions Leagues.

In 2022, after winning his fifth Champions League title at Madrid he signed with Manchester United for a transfer fee €70.65m.

Casemiro won the EFL Cup in his first season there and is the highest-paid player at Manchester United in 2023, with a weekly salary of £350,000.

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £350,000 per week

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the third highest-paid player in the Premier League|| Photo Credit: Imago

Mohamed Salah also known as Mo Salah, is a 31-year-old Egyptian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Liverpool and captains the Egypt national team.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Mo Salah is the highest-paid player in Liverpool and one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

As of October 2023, Mohamed Salah is one of the highest-paid active African footballers in the world, the most-followed African footballer on Instagram, and the most-followed Premier League player on Instagram.

Considered one of the best players in the world and among the greatest African players of all time, Salah is known for his finishing, dribbling, and speed.

After an impressive season with AS Roma, Salah signed for Liverpool in 2017 for a then-club record transfer of £36.9 million.

In his first season, he set the record for most Premier League goals scored (32) in a 38-game season and helped Liverpool to the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final.

Liverpool legend, Mo Salah. (Photo Credit: LFC/X)

Salah went on to be an integral player in the club's Champions League and Premier League title successes the following two seasons, and has since also won the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Salah has achieved numerous individual accolades, including two PFA Players' Player of the Year awards, three Premier League Golden Boots, the Premier League Player of the Season, the Premier League Playmaker of the Season, and finished third for the Best FIFA Men's Player in 2018 and 2021.

Salah is a very versatile forward who primarily plays as a winger on the right flank, a position which allows him to cut into the centre onto his stronger left foot, and either shoot on goal or play quick exchanges with other players and make runs in behind the defence towards goal.

He can also play in the centre behind the main striker as either an attacking midfielder or second striker.

As of October 2023, Mohamed Salah is the highest-paid Liverpool player, with a weekly pay package of £350,000, and his current contract is set to expire in 2025.

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - £375,000 per week

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League | Photo Credit: IMAGO

Erling Braut Haaland is a 23-year-old Norwegian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Premier League club Manchester City and the Norway national team.

Considered one of the best players in the world, he is known for his speed, strength, positioning, and finishing inside the box.

As of 2023, Haaland holds the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Premier League season, with 36.

Erling Haaland is one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League| Photo Credit: IMAGO

In the summer of 2022, Haaland transferred to Manchester City for a fee of €60 million (£51.2 million) from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and was instrumental in the club winning a continental treble in his debut campaign.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Haaland was named Young Player of the Season and Premier League Player of the Season in the 2022-23 campaign, becoming the first player to win both awards in the same year.

Haaland has won several individual awards and broken various records during his career.

He was the top scorer of the Champions League for both the 2020–21 and 2022–23 seasons.

Erling Haaland is one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League| Photo Credit: Getty Images

With Manchester City, he has also broken Premier League records, including most goals scored in a season, the quickest individual to score two, three and four hat-tricks, and the first player in the league's history to score hat-tricks in three consecutive home games.

Haaland joined Manchester City on a five-year contract and that deal saw him become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

He is the second highest-paid player at Manchester City and the Premier League.

Although, reports suggest Haaland is the highest-paid player in the Premier League asides from his base salary - but this is only due to a number of clauses and bonuses included in his City contract.

1. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) - £400,000 per week

Kevin de Bruyne is the no.1 highest-paid player in the Premier League| Photo Credit: IMAGO

Kevin De Bruyne is a 31-year-old Belgian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and captains the Belgium national team.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

He is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and has been described by pundits as a "complete footballer".

As of October 2023, Kevin de Bruyne is the highest-paid player in the Premier League with a whopping salary of £400,000 per week.

In the summer of 2015 De Bruyne joined Manchester City for a club record £54 million.

He has since won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and an FA Cup with the club.

In 2017–18 De Bruyne had a significant role in Manchester City's record in becoming the only Premier League team to attain 100 points in a single season.

Kevin de Bruyne is the no.1 highest-paid player in the Premier League| Photo Credit: IMAGO

In 2019–20, De Bruyne equalled the record for most assists in a Premier League season and was awarded Player of the Season (which he won again in 2021–22).

De Bruyne has been named in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season and IFFHS Men's World Team five times each, the ESM Team of the Year four times, the FIFA FIFPRO World 11 and UEFA Team of the Year three times each, the France Football World XI, and the Bundesliga Team of the Year.

He has also won the Premier League Playmaker of the Season twice, the PFA Players' Player of the Year twice, Manchester City's Player of the Year four times, the UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season, the Bundesliga Player of the Year, the Footballer of the Year (Germany), the Belgian Sportsman of the Year and the IFFHS World's Best Playmaker twice.