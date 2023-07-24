Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

It is an early morning World Cup clash! Time and Where to Watch the Host Matildas of Australia vs Super Falcons of Nigeria 2nd World Cup game

In a round two matchup of the 2023 Women's World Cup Group B, the Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on the Australian Matildas at Brisbane Stadium.

Australia is in first place with three points after the first round of World Cup Group B matches, while Nigeria is in second place with one point.

Super Falcons and Australia openers

Australia got off to a wonderful World Cup start by beating Ireland by a score of 1-0 in a hard-fought match.

The Super Falcons suffered heavily against in their FIFAWWC debut against Canada

Nigeria's opening World Cup encounter against Canada ended in a dull score of 0-0, but a point is a point.

In this second-round contest, they'll be aiming to be just as difficult to defeat.

Australia Form

Australia had three 1-0 victories in their previous three games to show for their efforts.

With nine victories in their previous 10 international matches across all competitions and only one loss, Australia has been quite frightening.

Nigeria Form

Nigeria won two of their past three games in all competitions.

They record a 2-1 victory over Haiti and defeated New Zealand 3-0 in friendly games before a 0-0 with Canada.

Nnadozie made a stunning save from Canada's Sinclair to give the Super Falcons a draw

In their most recent 10 international matches across all competitions, Nigeria have three victories, one draw, and six losses.

Super Falcons vs Australia preview

Despite the fact that Australia has the home advantage, the game may end in a low scoring affair because the visitors from Nigeria will likely put up a good fight.

While Nigeria has gone two games without giving up a goal, Australia has gone three games without doing so.

Australia v Ireland offers the Super Falcons a lot to learn Australia v Ireland offers the Super Falcons a lot to learn

Australia has a stronger history against Nigeria as the Matildas defeated the Super Falcons, 2-0 on June 12 during the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Matildas would undoubtedly be an intriguing opponent, but the nine-time African champions are looking forward to it according to their pre-match press conference.

Onome Ebi and Super Falcons

Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Onome Ebi said “It is interesting that they have an idea of how to play us.

"We also have our own idea of how to play them. It is a very crucial game for us and we will throw everything we have into it.

“It is very important to us to collect the three points on Thursday. That will put us in a great position before we play the Irish.

“Much more than money, it is a matter of pride. Of course, we will like the money.

"However, Nigeria comes first. We were in the quarter-finals in 1999 and that is a long time ago; we want to work to go far in this tournament.

"Last time, in France, we got to the Round of 16. We are looking beyond the group stage here.”

Asisat Oshoala had a bad game against Canada and will aim to bounce back for the Super Falcons against Australia

Ajibade, back from suspension, added, “Personally, I’m fine. Really pumped up for the game.

"It’s going to be a difficult game because we’re playing the host team in front of their own fans and at their own stadium with so much crowd. A lot of factors.

“However, I think we’ve got this. I trust the team. We have the capacity; we have the talent and we have the energy. We just have to bring our ‘A’ game to the party and we can do it.”

Deborah Abiodun was sent off late on for the Super Falcons but Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade return for Australia

The Super Falcons will be looking to improve on their greatest World Cup showing from 1999, when they advanced to the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals when they take on hosts Australia on July 27 and the Republic of Ireland on Monday, July 31.

Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde, two suspended regulars, are now available for selection, therefore, the Super Falcons are anticipated to put up a fight.

As long as they can surpass their performance from the group opener, the Super Falcons have what it takes to defeat Australia.

The Super Falcons, playing at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia, put up a defensive setup to start the game against Canada The Super Falcons, playing at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia, put up a defensive setup to start the game against Canada

Time and Where to Watch the Super Falcons vs Australia

The second group game for the Super Falcons will take place against Australia on Thursday, July 27.

The game will kick off at 11:30 AM, close to the afternoon Nigerian time.

The game will be available on Supersport, Afrosport, and Blend TV.

