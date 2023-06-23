Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Jose Mourinho was recently handed a 4-game ban by UEFA for hurling abuses at referee Anthony Taylor and the Portuguese tactician has reacted by quitting.

After UEFA handed Roma boss Jose Mourinho a four-game ban for verbally attacking Anthony Taylor, the former Chelsea and Man United manager has decided to resign from his role on the board of the European football's governing body.

Mourinho quits role on UEFA board

The Romas boss was charged with using insulting or abusive language, a charge he was found guilty of and now it appears the war between Jose and UEFA has escalated.

The 60-year-old communicated his decision in a letter to UEFA's chief of football Zvonimir Boban.

“In thanking you for the invitation you extended to me to be a member of the UEFA football board, I regret to inform you that, effective immediately, I will be renouncing my participation in this group," the letter read.

“The conditions which I so strongly believed in when I joined are no longer standing and I felt the obligation to take this decision. I kindly ask that you also communicate my decision to the President Mr. Aleksander Ceferin.”

UEFA's football board is made up of former and current coaches and players. Their goal is to tackle issues relating to the rules of the game, refereeing, and the football calendar.

