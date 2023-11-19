Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's family suffered a tragic loss as his father, José Roberto Cordeiro de Oliveira, 62, died due to a heart attack during a trip to Dubai.

Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino has lost his father to the cold hands of death after the 62-year-old suffered a heart attack during a family holiday.

José Roberto Cordeiro de Oliveira, the father of the Ahli star, is said to have passed away on Saturday night, during a trip with the family to Dubai.

According to the Daily Mail, close friends of the family as well as Firmino’s press manager confirmed the sad news to Brazilian outlets. Contacts are being made with the Brazilian embassy to transport his remains back to Maceió, where he hails from.

Frirmino idolised his father, and this was evident in his biography: “Not all heroes wear capes; some are called Dad. My father, José, was my childhood hero, an inspiration and an example. A generous, serious, honest man dedicated to the family.”

A friend of the family also spoke to his character, saying, “He was a very good guy,' said one friend of the family. 'He had a very good soul and was very funny. This was very unexpected.”

Related content