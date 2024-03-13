Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash 

The Super Eagles will have a new manager in the dugout when they take on the Black Stars of Ghana and the Eagles of Mali later this month.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to go into their clash against the Black Stars of Ghana and The Eagles of Mali with former Ajax star Finidi George as their coach.
Finidi George to manage the Super Eagles against Ghana and Mali
Nigeria will take on their two West African rivals in a highly-anticipated friendly match, with the game against Ghana taking place on March 22 before they face Mali four days later, both in Morocco.
The three-time African champions, however, are currently without a coach ahead of the two clashes after former manager Jose Peseiro left the role after leading the team to a second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
15:54 - 09.03.2024
Luton star earns maiden Super Eagles call, leads 26-man squad for Ghana, Mali ties
A Luton Town superstar has received a first-ever call to play for the Super Eagles ahead of international friendlies against Ghana and Mali.
Nonetheless, the Super Eagles will have a man in the dugout for the two matches, with Finidi expected to lead the team out for games.
As per multiple reports, the former Ajax star will manage the team for the two friendly matches as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) intensifies its efforts to find a permanent replacement for Peseiro.
It was rumoured that NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen would take charge of the team, but that report has been shut down.
Finidi could still replace Peseiro as Super Eagles boss
Finidi is no stranger to the team as he was one of Peseiro’s assistants at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.
The ex-Real Betis man could still land the job permanently, though, as he is one of the leading candidates who applied for the job.
13:41 - 13.03.2024
Banned Siasia, disgraced Salisu, Oliseh head list of potential candidates for Super Eagles job
At least ten candidates have made a move for the vacant Super Eagles head coach position, signalling a keen interest in leading the Nigerian national football team.
The NFF has received multiple applications for the vacant Super Eagles managerial role, with Finidi, Emmanuel Amunike, Sunday Oliseh and Samson Siasia among the former internationals who applied for the job.
It remains to be seen who would land the coveted job, but Pulse Sports already reported that it is between Amunike and former Cameroon coach Antonio Conceicao
Related content
18:42 - 12.03.2024
I want Super Eagles job — USA coach makes passionate appeal to NFF
The Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach position remains vacant following the expiration of Jose Peseiro's contract.
18:29 - 12.03.2024
Lazio Boss Maurizio Sarri Resigns After Losing to Maduka Okoye Masterclass
The Ex-Chelsea manager decided to resign as Lazio boss following the loss to a Maduka Okoye-inspired Udinese side
14:37 - 12.03.2024
“You NEED a stylist” - Super Eagles’ Nwabali called out over his fashion choices
Super Eagles AFCON hero Stanley Nwabali has been called out by a concerned fan over his style.
14:32 - 12.03.2024
NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen gives update on Super Eagles’ new manager
The former Super Eagles' interim coach spoke extensively about the future of the national team
13:30 - 12.03.2024
Maduka Okoye giving Nwabali, Uzoho headaches after heroic performance for Udinese in Serie A
The Udinese goalkeeper has impressed on occasion this season, with the match against Lazio the latest in a string of superb performances