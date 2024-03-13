Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash 

The Super Eagles will have a new manager in the dugout when they take on the Black Stars of Ghana and the Eagles of Mali later this month.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to go into their clash against the Black Stars of Ghana and The Eagles of Mali with former Ajax star Finidi George as their coach.

Finidi George to manage the Super Eagles against Ghana and Mali

Nigeria will take on their two West African rivals in a highly-anticipated friendly match, with the game against Ghana taking place on March 22 before they face Mali four days later, both in Morocco.

The Super Eagles will face Ghana and Mali later this month.

The three-time African champions, however, are currently without a coach ahead of the two clashes after former manager Jose Peseiro left the role after leading the team to a second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nonetheless, the Super Eagles will have a man in the dugout for the two matches, with Finidi expected to lead the team out for games.

Finidi George is likely to manage the Super Eagles for the games against Ghana and Mali. || Photo Credit: X

As per multiple reports, the former Ajax star will manage the team for the two friendly matches as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) intensifies its efforts to find a permanent replacement for Peseiro.

REPORT:



Finidi George might take charge of the Super Eagles' friendly games this month against Ghana and Mali in Morocco.



Sources confirmed Finidi and Enyimba GK, Ojo Olorunleke will depart to Morocco after their NPFL midweek game against Remo Stars in Ikenne. pic.twitter.com/qYOWszPAlq — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) March 13, 2024

It was rumoured that NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen would take charge of the team, but that report has been shut down.

Finidi could still replace Peseiro as Super Eagles boss

Finidi is no stranger to the team as he was one of Peseiro’s assistants at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

The ex-Real Betis man could still land the job permanently, though, as he is one of the leading candidates who applied for the job.

The NFF has received multiple applications for the vacant Super Eagles managerial role, with Finidi, Emmanuel Amunike, Sunday Oliseh and Samson Siasia among the former internationals who applied for the job.

Finidi George (r) could replace Jose Peseiro permanently as Super Eagles boss

It remains to be seen who would land the coveted job, but Pulse Sports already reported that it is between Amunike and former Cameroon coach Antonio Conceicao

