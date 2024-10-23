'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Victor Boniface's near-death accident at the weekend forces him to miss the crucial Champions League clash against Brest.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has provided an update on Victor Boniface’s condition as the team prepares for their Champions League match against unbeaten French side Brest.

Boniface, who was involved in a car accident over the weekend, has not travelled with the squad for the crucial encounter.

Alonso confirmed that Boniface is recovering well from minor injuries sustained in the accident but emphasised the importance of prioritising his health.

“It's a purely precautionary measure. He's doing well physically, but we want to rest him,” Alonso said during his pre-match press conference.

“Following the accident, it's primarily about Victor Boniface as a person and not as a player. It was a serious matter and a shock for the two of them and us all. They were lucky. Things like that can happen to anybody at any time. We'll see how he is when we get back.”

The 23-year-old striker was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a truck shortly after Leverkusen's 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored the winning goal.

Although he suffered minor cuts to his foot and hand, Alonso noted that Boniface’s absence would be temporary.

In Boniface's place, 17-year-old Francis Onyeka has been included in the squad following his recent recognition with the Fritz Walter medal.

Alonso expressed optimism about Onyeka's potential, saying, “We have great hopes for him, but we need to be patient.”

“He’s come closer to the team with the last training sessions. I'm happy for him that he is able to gain Champions League experience,” he added per the club’s website.

As Leverkusen gears up for their match against Brest, Alonso remains focused on maintaining the team’s momentum while ensuring Boniface receives the necessary care and recovery time.

The Bundesliga champions will look to secure another victory in their Champions League campaign despite the absence of one of their Super Eagles striker..