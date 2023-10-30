Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Surprising scenes at the Ballon d'Or ceremony as Afrobeats star Rema failed to greet Messi after exchanging pleasantries with other nominees in attendance.

Afrobeats superstar Rema made many Nigerians proud when he was called on stage to perform his global smash hit 'Calm Down' to an audience of superstars and football dignitaries at the Ballon d'Or in Theatre du Chalet, Paris, France.

He, however, raised eyebrows and has now sparked conversations online after he seemingly snubbed the seven-time winner of the award and shoo-in to make it eight on the night, Lionel Messi.

Rema entertains football personalities

As Pulse Sports reported, the young musician was spotted at the Ballon d’Or arena earlier in the evening with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, and it became apparent the Dumebi crooner was the side attraction for the event.

Rema entered global superstardom with his hit single Calm Down, which he eventually made a remix for featuring American singer Selena Gomez. The record became a worldwide sensation, propelling the Nigerian singer to new heights.

Calm Down spent a record one year on top of the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart, and peaked at number three on the super competitive Billboard Hot 100, and number one on the Canadian Top Songs chart, according to the Guardian.

Rema on the Ballon d'Or stage || Image credit: AfricaFactsZone

France Football wanted some of this sauce, hence invited him to come and perform the hit song at the Ballon d’Or. Rema sang to a reactive crowd who were visibly enjoying the record and performance.

Rema skips Messi

As part of his performance, Rema made to engage with the crowd, stepping down from the stage down to where the players were sitting.

He stretched out his right hand and commenced shaking hands with the nominees on the night who were sitting in the front row.

He progressed to the left slapping hands with everyone as he went, but he conspicuously omitted Lionel Messi before deciding to return to the stage to finish his performance.