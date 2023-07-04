Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Several fans believe Peace Abbey is one of the most beautiful footballers in the Nigerian Women’s League.

The Nigeria Women's Football League (NWFL) Superstar, Peace Abbey, has shut down the internet after sharing some stunning photos on Twitter.

Peace Abbey

Abbey was part of the Delta Queens Squad, which won the Women's League.

Delta Queens have been crowned champions of the NWFL for the first time in 11 years at the NWFL Super Six at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Peace Abbey win NWFL with Delta Queens

Bayelsa Queens were defeated in a 2-1 comeback victory, and Mercy Omokwo finished the year as the leading goal scorer with nine goals.

Abbey shut down the internet with her beautiful photos

Peace Abbey

The youngster took to her official social media account to share pictures of herself with her fans.

The attacker is blessed with an incredible physique, which makes several followers of the league regard her as the most beautiful footballer in the Nigerian Women’s League.

Peace Abbey

She posted with the caption, “Taste and see that the Lord is good, happiness is what we seek for."

Related content

FOOTBALL Ajakaye Opeyemi: Nigeria U20 football star breaks internet with hot photos of her beautiful legs Esther Ajakaye Opeyemi was one of Nigeria's best performers at the 2022 U17 FIFA Women's World Cup in India and recently finished as the top scorer at the 2023 WAFU B Cup in Ghana.