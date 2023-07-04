Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Several fans believe Peace Abbey is one of the most beautiful footballers in the Nigerian Women’s League.
The Nigeria Women's Football League (NWFL) Superstar, Peace Abbey, has shut down the internet after sharing some stunning photos on Twitter.
Abbey was part of the Delta Queens Squad, which won the Women's League.
09:37 - 19.06.2023
Peace Abbey: Meet the most beautiful player in the Nigerian Women’s League
Several fans believe Peace Abbey is one of the most beautiful footballers in the Nigerian Women’s League.
Delta Queens have been crowned champions of the NWFL for the first time in 11 years at the NWFL Super Six at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.
Bayelsa Queens were defeated in a 2-1 comeback victory, and Mercy Omokwo finished the year as the leading goal scorer with nine goals.
Abbey shut down the internet with her beautiful photos
The youngster took to her official social media account to share pictures of herself with her fans.
The attacker is blessed with an incredible physique, which makes several followers of the league regard her as the most beautiful footballer in the Nigerian Women’s League.
She posted with the caption, “Taste and see that the Lord is good, happiness is what we seek for."
16:16 - 21.06.2023
Peace Abbey: 5 interesting things to know about the most beautiful player in Nigerian Women's Football League
A Rivers state girl with a Yoruba name, to her love for Timini, here are things you should know about the most beautiful player in the Nigerian Women's League.
Related content
16:32 - 03.07.2023
Ajakaye Opeyemi: Nigeria U20 football star breaks internet with hot photos of her beautiful legs
Esther Ajakaye Opeyemi was one of Nigeria's best performers at the 2022 U17 FIFA Women's World Cup in India and recently finished as the top scorer at the 2023 WAFU B Cup in Ghana.
07:00 - 03.07.2023
Imo Strikers Queens target NWFL Qualification
The Nigeria Women Football League Championship will take place simultaneously from July 7 to July 14, 2023, at the two venues.
16:16 - 21.06.2023
Peace Abbey: 5 interesting things to know about the most beautiful player in Nigerian Women's Football League
A Rivers state girl with a Yoruba name, to her love for Timini, here are things you should know about the most beautiful player in the Nigerian Women's League.