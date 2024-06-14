FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team on the continent

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have held on firmly to the exalted position of being the number-one ranked team in Africa.

The Super Falcons are ranked 36th in the world, 15 places above its closest rival in the continent - South Africa, occupying the 51st position.

This ranking update considered over 150 international matches played in the past three months, with current World Champions Spain sitting at the top of the table.

Nigeria remain first in Africa

The Super Falcons remained the best women's football team in Africa. They are ranked number one in Africa (36 in the world), while South Africa are ranked second in the continent (51 in the world), and Morroco comes in third (56 globally).

Africa's Top 10

Nigeria (36) South Africa (51) Morroco (56) Zambia (64) Ghana (65) Cameroon (68) Ivory Coast (71) Tunisia (78) Mali (81) Equatorial Guinea (81)

FIFA Women's Ranking (Africa) June 2024. Credit: Fifa.com

Top 10 in the world:



1. Spain

2. France

3. England

4. Germany

5. USA

6. Sweden

7. Japan

8. Canada

9. Brazil

10. Korea DPR

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on 16 August 2024.