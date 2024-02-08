Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Asisat Oshoala and Man United legend Rio Ferdinand joined millions to celebrate the Super Eagles victory against South Africa.

Nigerian women’s star Asisat Oshoala has joined calls for Manchester United to sign Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali following his penalty shootout heroics at the Africa Cup Nations.

Pulse Sports Nigeria reports that Oshoala urged Rio Ferdinand to make the move happen after Nwabali inspired Nigeria’s Super Eagles to a 4-2 win against South Africa in the AFCON 2023 semifinal on Wednesday.

Oshoala talks Nwabali to United

The Chippa United star was in superb form again as Nigeria and South Africa delivered a classic encounter in the last four.

Nwabali conceded for the first time in four matches but proved his quality in the shootout after saving two spot kicks to earn Nigeria a ticket to the final.

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala recently moved to Bay FC from Barcelona.

Following his heroics against the Bafana Bafana, Oshoala took to social media to demand that Premier League side, Manchester United, replace Andre Onana with Nwabali, urging club legend, Ferdinand, to push for the deal.

The former United centre-back reacted to Nigeria’s stunning win with a picture of him holding William Troost-Ekong’s Super Eagles kit to celebrate with Nigerians.

Rio Ferdinand posted this picture after Nigeria's win against South Africa. (Photo Credit: Ferdinand/X)

“Baba you dey see @NwabaliBobo?” Oshoala posted under Ferdinand’s post on X. “Help us run am Asapuuuuu,” she added.

Translated, Oshoala asked the former United captain if he saw what happened and urged him to push to get Nwabali to United.

Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is the GOAT of this AFCON || Imago

Oshoala, a recognised Man United fan, believes Nwabali’s exploits prove he deserves a high-profile transfer to Old Trafford.

With many fans of the Red Devils unsure of Onana, who has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford and his future uncertain under the new ownership structure at the club, she argues Nwabali could be the long-term solution in goal Manchester United have been searching for.