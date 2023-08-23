‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Osimhen was linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Ancelotti said the club never considered signing the Nigerian.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has played down suggestions that Los Blancos were interested in signing Super Eagles and Napoli star Victor Osimhen.
Osimhen’s future was the subject of debate throughout the summer, with Europe’s top clubs reportedly interested in his services.
Ancelotti shuts down Osimhen to Real Madrid rumours
The likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked with a move for the Nigerian striker.
Saudi Arabia Pro League club Al-Hilal also made a mouthwatering offer of about €150m with €1m in weekly wages.
14:42 - 23.08.2023
Osimhen better than ex-Manchester United No 7- Former Napoli star
Osimhen’s profile has been on the rise since he joined Napoli from Ligue 1 side Lille in the summer of 2020.
Real Madrid were not left out, either, with reports claiming the 14-time European champions wanted Osimhen to replace Karim Benzema, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad this summer.
However, Ancelotti has now shut down those rumours, saying the club never considered signing Osimhen, even though he is one of the best strikers in the world right now.
The Italian tactician claimed Los Blancos were never going to sign Osimhen after they signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.
"Osimhen is one of the strongest strikers in Europe, but honestly we never thought about it. We decided to replace Benzema in another way with the arrival of Bellingham," Ancelotti said as per Napoli Magazine.
Osimhen to stay at Napoli
Although the transfer window is not close, Osimhen is expected to stay at Napoli now, with the Nigerian likely to sign a new contract.
00:47 - 23.08.2023
Revealed: What Serie A MVP Khvaratskhelia did to keep Osimhen partnership alive
Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia went to great lengths to ensure he would get to play with Osimhen this season
The 24-year-old has already turned down Al-Hilal’s mouthwatering offer, while he is too expensive for the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
Osimhen still has two years left on the original contract he signed after joining Napoli from Lille for a club-record fee of €75m in 2020.
The Nigerian has started the season well, scoring two goals to help Napoli begin their title defence with a 3-1 win over Frosinone.
Related content
18:10 - 21.08.2023
Real Madrid reportedly preparing a transfer bid for Kylian Mbappe
According to reports, Real Madrid are looking to offer PSG a massive transfer bid for Kylian Mbappe before the end of the transfer window.
11:31 - 16.08.2023
Real Madrid's new Kepa begins quest to end romance with Chelsea
Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga has been presented as a new Real Madrid goalkeeper on loan but seems he wants to make the move permanent as he trains for the first time.
22:44 - 12.08.2023
Jude Bellingham scores on his debut as Real Madrid begin their LaLiga campaign on a perfect note
Real Madrid begin their 2023/2024 LaLiga campaign with a comfortable win over Athletic Bilbao.