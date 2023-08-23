‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Osimhen was linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Ancelotti said the club never considered signing the Nigerian.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has played down suggestions that Los Blancos were interested in signing Super Eagles and Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen’s future was the subject of debate throughout the summer, with Europe’s top clubs reportedly interested in his services.

Ancelotti shuts down Osimhen to Real Madrid rumours

The likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked with a move for the Nigerian striker.

Victor Osimhen was linked with a move away from Napoli. (Photo Credit: Asiwaju LerryX)

Saudi Arabia Pro League club Al-Hilal also made a mouthwatering offer of about €150m with €1m in weekly wages.

Real Madrid were not left out, either, with reports claiming the 14-time European champions wanted Osimhen to replace Karim Benzema, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad this summer.

However, Ancelotti has now shut down those rumours, saying the club never considered signing Osimhen, even though he is one of the best strikers in the world right now.

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid were never interested in Osimhen (IMAGO)

The Italian tactician claimed Los Blancos were never going to sign Osimhen after they signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

"Osimhen is one of the strongest strikers in Europe, but honestly we never thought about it. We decided to replace Benzema in another way with the arrival of Bellingham," Ancelotti said as per Napoli Magazine.

Osimhen to stay at Napoli

Although the transfer window is not close, Osimhen is expected to stay at Napoli now, with the Nigerian likely to sign a new contract.

The 24-year-old has already turned down Al-Hilal’s mouthwatering offer, while he is too expensive for the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen || Imago

Osimhen still has two years left on the original contract he signed after joining Napoli from Lille for a club-record fee of €75m in 2020.

The Nigerian has started the season well, scoring two goals to help Napoli begin their title defence with a 3-1 win over Frosinone.

