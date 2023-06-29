Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

The 2013 AFCON winner has sent a message to fans and supporters of the Napoli star.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has been touring Nigeria since arriving in the country for his summer holiday.

The Napoli star is one of the most-wanted forwards in the summer transfer window having helped Napoli win their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Osimhen has been spotted in a number of locations in Lagos, where he was born and has also been spotted hanging out with some famous Nigerian Twitter influencers and celebrities.

Osimhen came to Nigeria to spend his vacation after a fantastic season in Serie A in which Napoli won the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

Victor Osimhen helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years

The 24-year-old Nigeria international has also visited his childhood home in Olusosun and also the primary school he attended, leaving fans in awe as the neighbourhood was excited to welcome him back.

Ogenyi Onazi offers financial advice to fans of Victor Osimhen

Osimhen linked up with Onazi at his Lagos mansion

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi hosted Osimhen and Twitter influencer Asiwaju Lerry in his multi-million naira mansion in Lagos.

In a video that emerged on social media, Osimhen was seen thanking the former Lazio midfielder for the support he has been giving to him since his move to the Italian Serie A.

Osimhen also stated that Onazi is one of the great footballers he respects based on benevolence.

What Ogenyi Onazi told Victor Osimhen pic.twitter.com/YBBwLrwxSA — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) June 28, 2023

Onazi in return said:

‘His (Osimhen) success is our success. There are some of you who are here, who will still go outside and say that Victor doesn’t do anything for you.

'Do you know how many people are dependent on him? As you begin to get more money in life, more problems come with it.

Victor Osimhen after scoring 2 goals for Super Eagles celebrates students at Oregun.

‘You need to understand with him, when he has it, he will give. When he tells you he doesn’t have, there are other things he’s taking care of.

‘We should try to understand. Football is not forever. We also try to see how we will manage our lives. We don’t have pensions. If it(money) finishes, it finishes.

‘Now, we are a little bit wiser than so many of our older ones as we are now trying to do one or two things.

‘But the only thing I beg of you is to protect him (Osimhen). Because as you protect him (Osimhen), that’s how you stay in his heart.

'The little moment he has in Nigeria, allow him to enjoy it. Because when he goes back, the hustle continues..’

Osimhen’s future remans up for speculation as the summer transfer window has already opened.

The 24-year-old Super Eagles star who is one of the most-followed Nigerian players on Instagram is understood to be a target for a host of elite clubs in Europe including Chelsea, PSG, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Related content