Super Eagles players during the game against Sierra Leone

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Joba Ogunwale 10:15 - 29.06.2023
The world football governing body has released the latest FIFA ranking, with the Super Eagles benefitting from their win against Sierra Leone.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have moved up in the latest FIFA ranking released by the world football governing body on June 29, 2023. 

The Super Eagles were ranked 40th in the last ranking released in April but have now moved up to 39th. 

The three-time African champions gained a total of 5.68 to move up a place from their position last April. 

Nigeria played just one game in the last international window, beating Sierra Leone 3-2 to book their place in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. 

With the movement, Jose Peserio’s men stay above Erling Haaland’s Norway, the Black Stars of Ghana, the Elephants of Cote D'Ivoire and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. 

Senegal remain Africa's number one as Argentina stay top

On the African continent, the Super Eagles remain in the top six, which is a big boost for them as it means they will be among the top seeds when the AFCON draw is conducted later this year. 

Meanwhile, Morocco remain Africa’s number one nation, sitting in 13th place in the world ranking.

They are followed by the Teranga Lions of Senegal (18th), the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia (31), the Desert Warriors of Algeria (33) and the Pharaohs of Egypt (34). 

World Champions Argentina

On the world stage, world champions Argentina are still the number one ranked nation ahead of France, Brazil, England and Belgium. 

