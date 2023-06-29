FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

The world football governing body has released the latest FIFA ranking, with the Super Eagles benefitting from their win against Sierra Leone.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have moved up in the latest FIFA ranking released by the world football governing body on June 29, 2023.

The Super Eagles were ranked 40th in the last ranking released in April but have now moved up to 39th.

Nigeria move up in FIFA ranking

The three-time African champions gained a total of 5.68 to move up a place from their position last April.

Nigeria played just one game in the last international window, beating Sierra Leone 3-2 to book their place in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Victor Osimhen was in his element for Nigeria against Sierra Leone

With the movement, Jose Peserio’s men stay above Erling Haaland’s Norway, the Black Stars of Ghana, the Elephants of Cote D'Ivoire and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Senegal remain Africa's number one as Argentina stay top

On the African continent, the Super Eagles remain in the top six, which is a big boost for them as it means they will be among the top seeds when the AFCON draw is conducted later this year.

FOOTBALL TUESDAY TRIVIA Nigeria in AFCON qualifying so far Jose Peseiro’s Super Eagles sealed their Africa Cup of Nations place with a 3-2 win over Sierra Leone in Monrovia. We examine some numbers from the West African nation’s five group games.

Meanwhile, Morocco remain Africa’s number one nation, sitting in 13th place in the world ranking.

FOOTBALL S/Leone vs Nigeria: WATCH Osimhen's anxious moments before Iheanacho's winner Victor Osimhen watched the final moments of the match against Sierra Leone from the bench and could hardly be in his seat in the highly tense battle.

They are followed by the Teranga Lions of Senegal (18th), the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia (31), the Desert Warriors of Algeria (33) and the Pharaohs of Egypt (34).

World Champions Argentina

On the world stage, world champions Argentina are still the number one ranked nation ahead of France, Brazil, England and Belgium.

Related content