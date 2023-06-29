FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

The world football governing body has released the latest FIFA ranking, with the Super Eagles benefitting from their win against Sierra Leone.
Nigeria’s Super Eagles have moved up in the latest FIFA ranking released by the world football governing body on June 29, 2023.
The Super Eagles were ranked 40th in the last ranking released in April but have now moved up to 39th.
Nigeria move up in FIFA ranking
The three-time African champions gained a total of 5.68 to move up a place from their position last April.
Nigeria played just one game in the last international window, beating Sierra Leone 3-2 to book their place in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
With the movement, Jose Peserio’s men stay above Erling Haaland’s Norway, the Black Stars of Ghana, the Elephants of Cote D'Ivoire and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.
Senegal remain Africa's number one as Argentina stay top
On the African continent, the Super Eagles remain in the top six, which is a big boost for them as it means they will be among the top seeds when the AFCON draw is conducted later this year.
14:13 - 20.06.2023
TUESDAY TRIVIA Nigeria in AFCON qualifying so far
Jose Peseiro’s Super Eagles sealed their Africa Cup of Nations place with a 3-2 win over Sierra Leone in Monrovia. We examine some numbers from the West African nation’s five group games.
Meanwhile, Morocco remain Africa’s number one nation, sitting in 13th place in the world ranking.
08:31 - 19.06.2023
S/Leone vs Nigeria: WATCH Osimhen's anxious moments before Iheanacho's winner
Victor Osimhen watched the final moments of the match against Sierra Leone from the bench and could hardly be in his seat in the highly tense battle.
They are followed by the Teranga Lions of Senegal (18th), the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia (31), the Desert Warriors of Algeria (33) and the Pharaohs of Egypt (34).
On the world stage, world champions Argentina are still the number one ranked nation ahead of France, Brazil, England and Belgium.
Related content
08:54 - 29.06.2023
WATCH: Napoli icon Victor Osimhen uses incredible skill to embarrass locals in Lagos
SSC Napoli and Super Eagles superstar Victor Osimhen is enjoying his vacation in Lagos Nigeria and embarrassing people on the pitch while at it.
14:53 - 28.06.2023
EXCLUSIVE Ajayi: Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me
The Nigeria international defender speaks exclusively to Pulse Sports about the season past, what makes the Championship difficult, and looks ahead to next year's AFCON
13:22 - 28.06.2023
GAMING Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star is the most-signed striker on Football Manager 2023
Sports Interactive have revealed that Osimhen is the striker every user has been signing for their club in the football manager simulation game.