Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane names the Los Blancos icons that excited him the most.
French football legend Zinedine Zidane revealed the players from his time at Real Madrid that excited him the most.
The 52-year-old managed Real Madrid across two spells, winning eleven trophies, which included three Champions League titles, and two LALIGA trophies.
What Zidane said
The World Cup winner managed a successful Los Blancos side, achieving an unprecedented three-peat.
18:02 - 25.06.2023
Zidane opens up about returning to management
Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane talks about returning to football coaching.
In his time at the club, he managed some of the best players in the sport, two of which he claims got him off his seat.
Zidane himself was a show-stopper in his playing days and is regarded by many as one of the most technically gifted footballers of all time.
He identified two players in his time at the club who also have this quality, naming his compatriot Karim Benzema and midfielder Luka Modric as players who excited him the most.
07:35 - 26.05.2023
Zidane turns down ₦74 billion offer to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo will not get to enjoy a familiar face at Al-Nassr anytime soon as former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer to join him in Saudi Arabia
17:58 - 22.06.2023
It's been a pleasure — Grateful Zidane pens emotional letter to Manchester United and fans
Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal will leave the club after 15 years to join Dutch side Utrecht after both clubs agreed on a deal.
"If there is a player who lifts me out of my chair, that is Karim Benzema,” Zidane said, per 90 Mins.
“Maybe also Luka Modric, players who, when they have the ball, you think they are going to lose it, but no, they always manage to get away with it."
Zidane's sentiment is also shared by many, and Modric and Benzema have both been awarded the Ballon d'Or despite not being prolific players in their positions.
