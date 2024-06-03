Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria's Finidi George officially started his Super Eagles reign after having his first training ahead of the FIFA WCQ clash against South Africa.

Nigeria's new dawn under Finidi George has officially kicked into gear as the former international watched from the sidelines during the Super Eagles' first training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

The 53-year-old cut a stern figure observing proceedings at the session in Uyo, leaving assistant coach Chima Onyeike to put the Nigerian stars through their paces in a gruelling workout.

*PAY ATTENTION*: Join Pulse Sports Nigeria Whatsapp Channel Channel link

Finidi George kicks off Super Eagles reign

Led by Bayer Leverkusen's marksman Victor Boniface and AFCON 2023 hero Stanley Nwabali, the Super Eagles players were given a stern introduction to life under the new regime, visibly struggling to cope with the intensity of Onyeike's drills.

It was a baptism of fire for the squad as George laid down an early marker, making it clear that standards will need to be raised if Nigeria is to book their place at next year's World Cup finals.

New Super Eagles boss Finidi George watches on from the sidelines in his first session.

With the South Africa clash on the horizon, the former winger will have been casting a keen eye over his charges, assessing who is ready to meet the physical and mental demands of his high-octane approach per this video from Victor Modo.

For the Super Eagles' big-name performers, the message was unequivocal: reputations and past glories will count for little under the new regime, with hard work and commitment set to be the non-negotiables.

Super Eagles players appeared to be struggling with the intensity from Chima Onyeike.

As the players trudged off the training pitch drenched in sweat and gasping for air, it was clear this is just the start of a new era defined by Finidi's relentless pursuit of excellence.

The road to the World Cup promises to be a gruelling one, but if the opening session is anything to go by, the former African Player of the Year will accept no half-measures in Nigeria's bid to return to football's biggest stage.

Related content