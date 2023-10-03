Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Kieran Trippier's son's love for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is threatening to drive a wedge between father and son

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier has asked his son to look the other way when he sees him in the tunnel for the match against Paris Saint-Germain after the youngster’s immense support for Les Parisiens’ star Kylian Mbappe.

Trippier household divided over Mbappe

Trippier and Mbappe will lock horns when PSG and Newcastle meet in the second game week of this season’s UEFA Champions League, and the Magpies' defender’s son will be a mascot for the teams, with six-year-old Jacob Trippier preferring to walk out with Mbappe rather than his dad.

The former Tottenham and Atletico Madrid full-back noted this in a pre-match press conference saying, ‘I was having a bit of banter with him [Jacob Trippier] last night, and he said he wanted to walk out with Mbappe instead of me - I wasn’t really happy with that!”

Newcastle's Kieran Trippier | Imago

The England international revealed that his son was s huge fan of Mbappe, saying, “He’s obsessed with him, always watching his clips on YouTube.”

However, choosing Mbappe over his own dad might come with some consequences for young Jacob, as Trippier has promised not to engage with his son in the tunnel if he goes out with the French star, saying, “If you get to walk out with Mbappe, you don’t look at me in the tunnel!”

Trippier ready for Mbappe challenge

Despite his antics, Trippier still holds Mbappe in high regard, labelling him “certainly one of the best players in the world.”

The 33-year old defender also said he was up for the challenge of facing Mbappe on the pitch, telling reporters at the press conference, “For me personally, it’s a challenge that I’m ready for. I’ve played against many good wingers in my career.

“This game is no different. The Champions League is where I want to play, and you play against the best wingers in the world.’

Trippier’s Newcastle team are making a go of it in their first UEFA Champions League for 20 years and are keen to make an impression in the competition’s group of death which also features PSG, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund.

