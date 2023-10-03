Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Kieran Trippier's son's love for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is threatening to drive a wedge between father and son
Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier has asked his son to look the other way when he sees him in the tunnel for the match against Paris Saint-Germain after the youngster’s immense support for Les Parisiens’ star Kylian Mbappe.
Trippier household divided over Mbappe
Trippier and Mbappe will lock horns when PSG and Newcastle meet in the second game week of this season’s UEFA Champions League, and the Magpies' defender’s son will be a mascot for the teams, with six-year-old Jacob Trippier preferring to walk out with Mbappe rather than his dad.
18:07 - 25.09.2023
Sheffield United facing possible investigation by FA after crushing 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United
A bad day at the office ended with a tough defeat for Sheffield United against Newcastle United at home.
22:28 - 24.09.2023
Michael Owen drops a bombshell: Only Erling Haaland rivals Newcastle duo Wilson and Isak
Premier League legend Michael Owen's surprising take on Premier League strikers, with Erling Haaland rated at par with Newcastle United duo, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.
The former Tottenham and Atletico Madrid full-back noted this in a pre-match press conference saying, ‘I was having a bit of banter with him [Jacob Trippier] last night, and he said he wanted to walk out with Mbappe instead of me - I wasn’t really happy with that!”
The England international revealed that his son was s huge fan of Mbappe, saying, “He’s obsessed with him, always watching his clips on YouTube.”
However, choosing Mbappe over his own dad might come with some consequences for young Jacob, as Trippier has promised not to engage with his son in the tunnel if he goes out with the French star, saying, “If you get to walk out with Mbappe, you don’t look at me in the tunnel!”
Trippier ready for Mbappe challenge
Despite his antics, Trippier still holds Mbappe in high regard, labelling him “certainly one of the best players in the world.”
14:31 - 18.09.2023
What happened in Newcastle’s last Champions League appearance 20 years ago?
Newcastle United will play Champions League football for the first time since 2003, here is how it went for the Magpies the last time they were here two decades ago.
23:09 - 18.09.2023
Newcastle United facing punishment for breaching UEFA laws
Newcastle United arrived late to Milan ahead of their Champions League clash, causing them to breach UEFA regulations.
The 33-year old defender also said he was up for the challenge of facing Mbappe on the pitch, telling reporters at the press conference, “For me personally, it’s a challenge that I’m ready for. I’ve played against many good wingers in my career.
“This game is no different. The Champions League is where I want to play, and you play against the best wingers in the world.’
Trippier’s Newcastle team are making a go of it in their first UEFA Champions League for 20 years and are keen to make an impression in the competition’s group of death which also features PSG, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund.
Related content
17:44 - 30.09.2023
‘Neymar was like a father to me’ - former PSG star opens up about Brazilian mentor
Neymar apparently served as a father figure to a former Barcelona and PSG colleague who has showered the Brazilian with praise
19:43 - 29.09.2023
LaLiga president Javier Tebas claims Mbappe's destiny is at Real Madrid
Javier Tebas insists that Kylian Mbappe will play in LaLiga with Real Madrid sooner or later
12:36 - 25.09.2023
Former PSG star Verratti left bloodied and beaten in Qatari debut
Marco Verratti's debut for Al-Arabi did not go to plan for the Italian midfielder
23:44 - 24.09.2023
𝗟𝗘 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘: Kylian Mbappe's injury sour taste of PSG's victory over Marseille
Luis Enrique's men return to winning ways in Ligue after last week's defeat to Terem Moffi's Nice.
22:30 - 24.09.2023
PSG manager gives update on Kylian Mbappe injury during Le Classique win over Marseille
Mbappe was forced off against Marseille and PSG coach Luis Enrique has explained the true nature of the French forward's injury
22:28 - 24.09.2023
Michael Owen drops a bombshell: Only Erling Haaland rivals Newcastle duo Wilson and Isak
Premier League legend Michael Owen's surprising take on Premier League strikers, with Erling Haaland rated at par with Newcastle United duo, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.
14:30 - 24.09.2023
RE Messi’s World Cup: PSG chairman reacts to Argentine’s lack of celebrations claims
PSG owner Al Khelaifi fires back at Lionel Messi who accused the club of not celebrating his World Cup win with Argentina
14:09 - 24.09.2023
REPORT: PSG consider selling Ousmane Dembele after Ligue 1 struggles
Paris Saint Germain are reportedly considering the departure of former Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele