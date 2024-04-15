Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Catch up on the latest exploits of Nigerian footballers plying their trade abroad, including standout performances from Raphael Onyedika, Victor Boniface, and Victor Osimhen.
The latest edition of Naija Stars Abroad brings another round of impressive performances from Nigerian footballers showcasing their talents across Europe and beyond.
Naija Stars Abroad is a review of performances from Nigerian players across the globe during the weekend, highlighting the standout displays and at times the bizarre ones.
00:22 - 15.04.2024
Leverkusen icon Boniface reveals Osimhen's prophetic call after historic Bundesliga glory
Victor Boniface pays tribute to compatriot Victor Osimhen after Bayer Leverkusen's dominant title-clinching victory.
21:32 - 14.04.2024
Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024
Only two Nigerian athletes made the highly-coveted list of FORBES AFRICA’s 30 Under 30 for 2024.
Onyedika, Boniface steal show
In Belgium, Raphael Onyedika continued his scoring spree, leading Club Brugge to a convincing 3-0 victory over compatriots Chidera Ejuke and Alhassan Yusuf's Royale Antwerp.
The 22-year-old defensive midfielder netted the opener, his third goal in two matches, to inspire Brugge's dominant display.
Onyedika's compatriot, Tolu Arokodare, also found the back of the net for Genk in the Championship play-offs, taking his goal tally to an impressive 10 for the season.
However, Kazeem Olaigbe, a Belgian youth international of Nigerian descent, scored the equaliser for Cercle Brugge to cancel out Arokodare's strike.
In Germany, it was a historic day for Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella as Bayer Leverkusen clinched their first-ever Bundesliga title.
Boniface, the 23-year-old forward, scored the opening goal from the penalty spot and then provided an assist as Leverkusen thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0 to seal the championship with five games to spare.
Another Nigerian star who shone brightly was Victor Osimhen, despite his heroics not being enough to earn Napoli all three points at home against Frosinone.
Osimhen scored his 15th goal of the season to give Napoli the lead, but they were unable to hold on as the visitors struck back late on to earn a 2-2 draw.
Elsewhere in Italy, Samuel Chukwueze's AC Milan were involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Sassuolo, while in England, Frank Onyeka scored the winner for Brentford in their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United. It was the first of the season for the tank, who also has two assists, in the Premier League.
Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey also returned to winning ways with Fulham, who secured a 2-0 triumph over West Ham United.
The former Everton and Arsenal playmaker bagged an assist after setting up man of the match Andreas Pereira for the winner, with Bassey earning a deserved clean sheet.
No show for Ndidi, Iheanacho
It was a mixed bag for other Nigerian players, with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho suffering a blow in Leicester City's promotion bid, while Ola Aina's Nottingham Forest continued their fight against relegation with a 2-2 draw.
One positive story, however, came from the English lower divisions, where 22-year-old Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo helped Wrexham secure promotion to League One, making 38 appearances and keeping 15 clean sheets for the club this season.
As the football season enters the business end, Nigerian players abroad will be eager to maintain their impressive form and inspire their respective clubs to greater heights.
Naija Stars Abroad will continue to keep you updated on the exploits of these talented individuals representing the country and especially the Super Eagles on the global stage.
Related content
00:22 - 15.04.2024
Leverkusen icon Boniface reveals Osimhen's prophetic call after historic Bundesliga glory
Victor Boniface pays tribute to compatriot Victor Osimhen after Bayer Leverkusen's dominant title-clinching victory.
18:09 - 14.04.2024
Super Eagles Raphael Onyedika continues hot form as he scores in Club Brugge's win over Antwerp
Nigeria's Rapheel Onyedika continues to be unplayable, as he helped Club Brugge beat Royal Antwerp.
12:49 - 14.04.2024
Arsenal wonderkid catches the eye after scoring 16 goals in five games
The rangy Chido Obi-Martins has now scored 20 goals in 20 league games for the Arsenal U-18 side.
21:12 - 13.04.2024
Mohammed Kudus ignores Ghanaian legends, names Nigerian icon as best African Player in history
West Ham's rising star, Mohammed Kudus, pays tribute to Jay Jay Okocha as the greatest African player, acknowledging his impact on the game and fans.
23:48 - 12.04.2024
Meet Hassan Sulaiman, Chelsea's British-Nigerian coach who can solve Super Eagles managerial problem
The England-born coach with Nigerian heritage has earned success with Chelsea's youth teams and could be the Super Eagles' permanent replacement for the departed Jose Peseiro
18:25 - 12.04.2024
Chelsea warned to stay away from Osimhen by club legend
Emmanuel Petit warns Chelsea against signing Osimhen and Gyokeres, citing the need to focus on existing talents and criticising owner Todd Boehly for alleged mismanagement.
17:46 - 12.04.2024
Ex-Super Eagles star Etebo set to join Turkish team after 11 months without a club
After an extended period without a club, Oghenekaro Etebo is set to sign for a Turkish club
12:24 - 12.04.2024
Sara Birihane: Meet Chidera Ejuke’s Eritrean girlfriend who is the ‘bestie’ of Victor Boniface
Chidera Ejuke’s beautiful WAG is the best friend of a Super Eagles star.
13:10 - 11.04.2024
Report: Paris Saint-Germain tempt Napoli's Osimhen with ₦20 billion per year offer
Victor Osimhen is reportedly high on Paris Saint-Germain's summer transfer list and could be tempted by the French club's latest offer
15:48 - 09.04.2024
AC Milan join Juventus in chase for ₦67 billion-rated Super Eagles star
Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze could be joined in AC Milan by another Super Eagles star this summer
21:28 - 07.04.2024
'Next Ndidi' Onyedika the unlikely hero, as he scores brace to help Club Brugge beat Anderlecht
Raphael Onyedika's brilliant brace propelled Club Brugge to victory against Anderlecht in a thrilling Belgian championship playoff match. Despite missing key players, Club Brugge's resilience and tactical acumen secured a crucial win, lifting them to third place in the standings.