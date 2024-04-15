Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Catch up on the latest exploits of Nigerian footballers plying their trade abroad, including standout performances from Raphael Onyedika, Victor Boniface, and Victor Osimhen.

The latest edition of Naija Stars Abroad brings another round of impressive performances from Nigerian footballers showcasing their talents across Europe and beyond.

Naija Stars Abroad is a review of performances from Nigerian players across the globe during the weekend, highlighting the standout displays and at times the bizarre ones.

Onyedika, Boniface steal show

In Belgium, Raphael Onyedika continued his scoring spree, leading Club Brugge to a convincing 3-0 victory over compatriots Chidera Ejuke and Alhassan Yusuf's Royale Antwerp.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder netted the opener, his third goal in two matches, to inspire Brugge's dominant display.

Onyedika Raphael midfielder of Club Brugge celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-0 during the Jupiler Pro League Champions Play-Off match between Club Brugge and RSC Anderlecht at the Jan Breydelstadion on April 7, 2024 || Image credit: Imago

Onyedika's compatriot, Tolu Arokodare, also found the back of the net for Genk in the Championship play-offs, taking his goal tally to an impressive 10 for the season.

However, Kazeem Olaigbe, a Belgian youth international of Nigerian descent, scored the equaliser for Cercle Brugge to cancel out Arokodare's strike.

Genk's Toluwalase Arokodare was on fire. (Photo Credit: Genk/X)

In Germany, it was a historic day for Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella as Bayer Leverkusen clinched their first-ever Bundesliga title.

Boniface, the 23-year-old forward, scored the opening goal from the penalty spot and then provided an assist as Leverkusen thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0 to seal the championship with five games to spare.

Victor Boniface (R) and Nathan Tella celebrate after Super Eagles striker opens scoring against Werder Bremen | Imago

Another Nigerian star who shone brightly was Victor Osimhen, despite his heroics not being enough to earn Napoli all three points at home against Frosinone.

Osimhen scored his 15th goal of the season to give Napoli the lead, but they were unable to hold on as the visitors struck back late on to earn a 2-2 draw.

Victor Osimhen has now scored 15 goals across all competitions for Napoli.

Elsewhere in Italy, Samuel Chukwueze's AC Milan were involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Sassuolo, while in England, Frank Onyeka scored the winner for Brentford in their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United. It was the first of the season for the tank, who also has two assists, in the Premier League.

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey also returned to winning ways with Fulham, who secured a 2-0 triumph over West Ham United.

Onyeka (l) scored his first Premier League goal for Brentford against Sheffield United

The former Everton and Arsenal playmaker bagged an assist after setting up man of the match Andreas Pereira for the winner, with Bassey earning a deserved clean sheet.

No show for Ndidi, Iheanacho

It was a mixed bag for other Nigerian players, with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho suffering a blow in Leicester City's promotion bid, while Ola Aina's Nottingham Forest continued their fight against relegation with a 2-2 draw.

Alex Iwobi celebrates with his Fulham teammates against West Ham. (Photo Credit: Fulham/X)

One positive story, however, came from the English lower divisions, where 22-year-old Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo helped Wrexham secure promotion to League One, making 38 appearances and keeping 15 clean sheets for the club this season.

As the football season enters the business end, Nigerian players abroad will be eager to maintain their impressive form and inspire their respective clubs to greater heights.

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho | Imago

Naija Stars Abroad will continue to keep you updated on the exploits of these talented individuals representing the country and especially the Super Eagles on the global stage.

