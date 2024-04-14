Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Only two Nigerian athletes made the highly-coveted list of FORBES AFRICA’s 30 Under 30 for 2024.
Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen and track sensation Tobi Amusan have earned coveted spots on the 2024 Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.
Their inclusion underscores not only their athletic excellence but also their integrity and positive influence within their communities and beyond sports.
As the only Nigerian athletes to grace this prestigious roster, Osimhen and Amusan stand as shining examples of the country's athletic prowess on the global stage.
How Forbes selected the 2024 Africa 30 Under 30 list
FORBES AFRICA's meticulous selection process for the 30 under 30 list extends beyond the editorial team's research. High-profile judges and independent subject-matter experts collaborated to ensure that only Africa's most deserving candidates are chosen.
Forbes Africa departed from a single adjudicator per category and also sought the input of past list-makers, their esteemed 30 Under 30 alumni, to partake in the evaluation process.
Why Osimhen and Amusan were selected in the Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2024 list
For the fifth consecutive year, Forbes Africa partnered with SNG Grant Thornton to meticulously evaluate candidates for the 30 under 30 list.
Forbes also revealed that rigorous assessments of financial performance and character were conducted, ensuring that only the most deserving individuals were recognized.
The journey to success for both Osimhen and Amusan has been marked by dedication, resilience, and unwavering determination.
Osimhen's rise to becoming the face of Nigerian football star and Amusan leading as the face of Nigerian athletics has captivated fans worldwide, and earned them acclaim and admiration.
Osimhen, 25, has seen his stocks rise to become the highest-paid footballer in Nigeria as of 2024, after signing a lucrative deal with Napoli in December 2023.
Amusan, on the other hand, is the highest-paid Nigerian track-and-field athlete in the world.
The 26-year-old has already inked a slew of endorsement deals amid her continued dominance in the sport.
Their achievements will certainly inspire a new generation of athletes to pursue their dreams relentlessly.
Additionally, the inclusion of Osimhen and Amusan on the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list serves as a reminder of the continent's rich pool of talents and its potential to keep on producing world-class athletes.
