Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi has named the Afrobeats stars who tickle his fancy in a recent conversation with Pulse Sports.

What Mikel said

The former Stoke City midfielder admitted that he did not necessarily have the culture of a pre-game playlist, but when questioned about the artistes he listens to the most, he mentioned Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Teni, Yemi Alade, and, when suggested, Tiwa Savage.

“I don’t really play too much music before games. I would say Davido, I would say Wizkid, Burna Boy, Teni, is it Teniola? Yemi Alade.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi shared tips on what he believes to be wardrobe essentials, as well as listing amenities he personally cannot live without.

The 36-year-old retired footballer, in a conversation with Pulse Sports, was asked to make a list of five, enumerating clothing items he deemed important when he comically charged men to own multiple boxer briefs.

The father of twins told Pulse Sports that trainers were a pertinent part of his wardrobe, given his love for them for footwear, before going on to mention shoes, pants, suits, ties, boxers, t-shirts and Babariga (agbada).

Mikel made sure to emphasise the importance of having multiple underwear, as he believes rotating between a limited number was unideal: