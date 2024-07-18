Super Falcons of Nigeria star Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie background

Michelle Alozie is a professional footballer who plays as a forward for National Women's Soccer League club Houston Dash.

Born in the United States, she represents Nigeria at international level.

Alozie gained prominence at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup due to her stunning looks on and off the pitch.

She has also been named the ‘sexiest Nigerian female footballer’ alive.

Michelle Alozie Profile

Full name: Michelle Chiwendu Alozie

Birth date: April 28, 1997

Nationality: Nigerian, American

Place of birth: Apple Valley, California, United States

Age: 27 years old (as of July 2024)

Profession: Footballer

Current Team: Houston Dash

Salary: ₦105 million p/a

Height: 5 ft 6 in

Marital status: Single

Parents: Mr. Godwin and Mrs. Chioma Alozie

Net worth: $1 million (est.)

Instagram: @alozieee

X: @alozieee

How old is Michelle Alozie? (Michelle Alozie age)

Michelle Alozie is 27 years old as of July 2024.

Michelle Alozie Career

Michelle Alozie attended Yale University where she began playing soccer for the Yale Bulldogs from 2015 to 2018.

She suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her senior season.

Alozie transferred as a graduate to the University of Tennessee to continue playing for the Tennessee Volunteers. Alozie registered for the 2019 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) College Draft but was not selected.

In January 2020, Alozie signed a contract with BIIK Kazygurt, the defending champions of the Kazakhstani women's football championship.

She trained with the team for three months before COVID-19 ended the season, and she returned to California.

Back in the U.S, Alozie joined the Houston Dash, where Alozie's childhood friend Ally Prisock was playing, as a preseason trialist without a contract in 2021.

Dash assistant Twila Kilgore had previously recruited Alozie when Kilgore was head coach of the Pepperdine Waves.

Alozie signed a national team replacement contract during the 2021 Houston Dash season, then signed a full contract for the remainder of the season in August 2021

. In the 2022 season, Alozie made her first postseason start in the Dash's NWSL Playoffs appearance.

In December 2022, Alozie signed a two-year contract extension with the Dash.

Michelle Alozie International Career

Alozie made her international debut for Nigeria on 10 June 2021 as a 65th-minute substitution in a 0–1 friendly loss to Jamaica.

The game was part of the 2021 US Summer Series taking place in Houston where Alozie was training with the Dash.

She was named to Nigeria's roster by national team manager Randy Waldrum after one random training session with the team the day prior, as the coach was faced with a serious scarcity of players to compete in the series.

In Nigeria's second game of the series against Portugal, Alozie scored her first (and so far her only) goal for Nigeria in an enthralling 3-3 draw.

On June 16, 2023, Alozie was named to the 23-player Nigerian squad for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

She played every minute of the tournament for the Super Falcons with Nigeria eventually losing to England on penalties after a 0–0 draw in the Round of 16.

In the 87th minute of that game, Alozie was involved in an infamous incident that went viral.

She had successfully won the ball off England forward Lauren James but was fouled and stamped on by James, who was subsequently sent off for violent conduct after a VAR intervention, receiving a two-game ban.

In December 2023, Alozie was named to the CAF Women's Africa Best XI as one of the world's best African players.

Michelle Alozie’s medical career outside of football

Outside of football, Alozie works in health and science department.

She obtained a Bachelors Degree in Molecular Biology from Yale University, after which she took up a job as a cancer research technician at the Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas.

What is Michelle Alozie’s Net Worth in 2024? (Michelle Alozie Net Worth)

As of 2024, Michelle Alozie is estimated to have a net worth of $1 million.

She makes the larger chunk of her income through football as well as a few endorsement deals.

As of 2024, Michelle Alozie is one of the highest-paid Super Falcons players.

Beyond her on-field brilliance, she has strategically positioned herself as a marketable personality, securing endorsement deals that augment her income and elevate her status in the realm of women's football, including one with Electrolit.

Michelle Alozie Salary 2024

On Field Earnings: ₦75 million

Off Field Earnings: ₦30 million

Figures include estimates from on-field bonuses, including endorsements and sponsorships.

All figures above were converted from USD to Naira using current exchange rate.

Who is Michelle Alozie’s Husband?

Michelle Alozie is not married as of July 2024

Alozie was rumoured to be in a relationship with popular American TikToker and former basketball player Trey Phills.

The rumours of their alleged relationship re-emerged in February 2023 after Alozie was spotted attending a basketball game of Trey’s former team Houston Rockets, after which she was gifted a jersey.

Alozie revealed that she attended the game in honour of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

However, some fans also cited her affiliation with Phills as part of the reason for her attendance.

Trey Phills, 27, and Alozie have been known to be best friends since her College days as the pair both graduated from Yale University.

Phills who is the son of former Rockets player Bobby Phills, was a starter for the Yale men’s basketball team before going ahead to pursue his career in professional basketball with Houston Rockets who had enlisted him for the NBA Summer Basketball League in 2021.

However, Trey’s career as a professional basketballer was cut short after he tore his Achilles tendon in 2021.

Some fans had spotted an alleged romance between Michelle Alozie and Trey Phills following her posts about the TikTok star.

Pulse Sports gathered that Alozie and Phills have been friends since 2015.

Michelle Alozie personal life

Michelle Alozie was born and raised in Apple Valley, California to Nigerian parents, Godwin (father) and Chioma Alozie (mother) from Imo State.

Alozie attended the Granite Hills High School in her hometown.

She also has a younger sister named Cassie.

Michelle Alozie social media

Michelle Alozie is currently on social media where he is often active.

Her Instagram account has more than 327,000 followers.

As of July 2024, she is the second most followed Nigerian female athlete in the world and one of the most influential Nigerian footballers on social media.

Alozie often shares snaps of her personal life, chic-like fashion style, and football career on her social media pages.

She has also linked up with several high-profile Afrobeat stars including Davido, Odumodublvck, and Young Jonn.

Alozie is one of the most fashionable Nigerian female athletes in modern sports.

Michelle Alozie’s account on X currently has more than 115,400 followers, making her one of the most followed Nigerian female athletes on Elon Musk’s platform..

Alozie is also on TikTok, where she has over 162,000 followers.