Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Several months after Manchester United launched an investigation into Mason Greenwood's case of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control, the club is finally set to reach a verdict.

The Greenwood saga could be coming to an end soon, at least, before the start of the new season.

The Manchester United striker has been suspended from first-team activities since January 2022 and even though the UK's Crown Prosecution Service dropped their case against him, he is yet to be reinstated into the team.

Man United to reach Greenwood verdict imminently

According to the Athletic, there is now expected to be a final decision on his future at Manchester United before the start of August.

The report reveals that there is an impression that United want to continue to remain associated with the troubled star, which would suggest a potential loan deal is in the offing.

A loan deal is seen as a viable alternative by people around the club, as a means to observe the reaction to his appearance on a football pitch again without him playing under the glare of United.

In the end, the final decision will rest with chief executive Richard Arnold and co-owner Joel Glazer.

Jose Mourinho contacts Mason Greenwood as Man Utd consider loan deal

