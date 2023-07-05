Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Manchester United have handed Mason Mount the legendary number 7 jersey following his move from Chelsea.

The Chelsea midfielder completed his move to Old Trafford this week for a fee worth £60 million.

Mason Mount has been given the iconic number 7 jersey by the club after signing a five-year deal and £250,000 per week contract.

The number 7 jersey given to Mount has been worn by several big-name players signed by Man United and we at Pulse Sports take a look at five players who have worn the legendary number 7 jersey.

Players who have worn Man United number 7 jersey

1. Eric Cantona

Cantona was one of the star players of Manchester United that wore the number 7 jersey during his playing days.

Man United signed Cantona from Leeds United which later proved to be a masterstroke as the charismatic Frenchman helped propel United to Premier League success and their first English top-tier title in some 25 years.

Cantona was the first United player to get the No. 7 jersey number under the league's official system in 1993. For others to follow, the forward left behind an extraordinary legacy.

The French international made 185 appearances, scoring 82 goals and providing 62 assists for the Red Devils.

Eric Cantona wearing the number 7 jersey

2. David Beckham

David Beckham was another maestro to put on the number seven jersey for Manchester United in the late 90s.

Beckham, a member of the Class of '92, was a seasoned first-team player when he switched to the number seven jersey in 1997.

The midfielder was a key player when United won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in 1998–1999, the club's most successful season ever.

The freekick specialist has 394 appearances, scoring 85 goals and providing 120 assists during his playing days.

David Beckham, Man United's legend

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was extraordinary for Manchester United with many seeing him as the greatest player to put on the number seven jersey for the Red Devils.

The Portuguese was signed from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 and he was given the number seven jersey instantly.

In the opening game of the 2003–04 Premier League season at Old Trafford, against Bolton Wanderers, Ronaldo made his Manchester United debut while donning the number seven jersey.

In 2008, Ronaldo won the Fifa Best Player of the year wearing the number seven jersey for Man United.

The five times Ballon d’Or winner played 346 times, scoring 145 goals and providing 64 assists for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest of all time wearing the number 7 jersey at Man United

4. Angel Di Maria

Di Maria was another talent that was signed by Man United and was given the number seven jersey.

The Argentine was signed for Man United from Real Madrid in 2014 and was given the number seven jersey after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The World Cup winner enjoyed only a season with the Red Devils before moving to Paris Saint Germain the following season.

He played just 32 games, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists in just one season with Man United.

However, he was unable to perform at the expected level for Man United and left the next season.

Angel Di Maria, given the number 7 jersey

5. Edinson Cavani

Cavani was also another star player that wore the number seven jersey for Manchester United.

The Uruguay forward was signed by the Red Devils from Paris Saint Germain in 2020 and spent two years at Old Trafford before moving to Valencia.

The forward made 59 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists during his two years spell at United.

Edinson Cavani with the number 7 jersey

Although, he did not stay more than two years wearing the ionic number seven jersey but gave his best during those limited years at the club.