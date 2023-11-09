Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has been in the news for the kidnap of his parents but the Colombian is unfortunately not the first football to suffer this terrible fate. Here are five more.

The parents of Liverpool star Luis Diaz were unfortunately kidnapped on October 28 in his home country Colombia, leading to concern from the entire football world.

FOOTBALL FOOTBALL Agony for Liverpool forward after his parents are kidnapped in Colombia The Liverpool forward’s mother is reported to have been rescued but his father is still missing following the kidnapping by armed men on a motorcycle

The couple was reportedly accosted by gunmen as they had stopped at a petrol station in Barrancas, in the northern province of La Guajira. The kidnappers later abandoned Luis Díaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, in a car as police closed in, but dragged away his father.

FOOTBALL FOOTBALL Luis Diaz's dad reunites with his family after being rescued from kidnappers The Liverpool forward’s father has been rescued from a kidnapping in Colombia after a shootout that left two of his abductors dead, hours after his mother was also rescued

The good news is that the father Luis Manuel Diaz has also now been released after 11 days in captivity as he was handed over to United Nations and Catholic church officials by members of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Joy for Luis Diaz as kidnappers finally release his father | Imago X/@VickyDavilaH

The Liverpool forward must be relieved that both of his abducted parents are now free and in good health as he has been affected by the prolonged detention of his father in particular.

Luis Diaz sent a message to the kidnappers after scoring for Liverpool against Luton Town (Twitter/X)

As unfortunate as it seems, Luis Diaz is not the first popular football player this has happened to. Former Super Eagles captain John Oni Mikel has even had to deal with this twice.

Mikel recently recanted two separate incidents in which his father was kidnapped, detailing what a harrowing experience it was and using the opportunity to sympathise with Luis Diaz.

While most people are now very familiar with Luis Diaz and John Obi Mikel's incidents, you may not know that these five players have also been troubled by kidnapping.

Here are five players whose relatives were kidnapped in no particular order.

5 football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Carlos Tevez

Former Argentine superstar Carlos Tevez had to deal with the kidnapping of his father in 2014 and was set free after eight hours.

Carlos Tevez had a long and fruitful career

Tevez's father was returned unharmed after he reportedly made a $400,000 payment to the abductors in exchange for his life, although that claim is yet to be confirmed or denied.

The incident happened while Tevez was a Juventus player but his father lived in Argentina where he was kidnapped..

Jorge Campos

Former Mexican national team goalkeeper Jorge Campos' father was kidnapped in 1999 by mystery men carrying AK-47 rifles.

Mexican goalkeeper Jorge Campos' father was kidnapped (Sports Illustrated) Mexican goalkeeper Jorge Campos' father was kidnapped (Sports Illustrated)

Alvaro Campos Gonzalez was eventually released after six days. ''Our father is here with us, safe and sound,'' his son, Jorge Campos said confirming the safe return of his kidnapped father.

The goalkeeper had a reputation for his colourful outfits and his ability to score as he retired with an impressive tally of 34 career goals.

Joseph Yobo

Another former Super Eagles captain is in this unfortunate club as his elder brother was kidnapped and held in captivity for 12 days in 2008 after which he was returned.

Joseph Yobo was a key player for the Super Eagles (IMAGO) Joseph Yobo was a key player for the Super Eagles (IMAGO)

Norum Yobo was snatched at gunpoint with three other men on July 5, 2008, as they made their way home from a nightclub in Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Nigeria.

Joseph Yobois one of the greatest Nigerian players of all time and the defender also played for Standard Liege, Marseille, Everton, Fenerbahce and Norwich in his distinguished career which also saw him captain the Super Eagles.

Juan Roman Riquelme

Juan Roman Riquelme left Boca Juniors after seven successful seasons to join Barcelona in 2002 for an €11 million transfer fee but he would later reveal the kidnap of his brothers was one of his main motivations to leave Argentina.

Juan Roman Riquelme in action for Barcelona (IMAGO) Juan Roman Riquelme in action for Barcelona (IMAGO)

Shortly before his departure, his brother, Cristian, was kidnapped and Riquelme negotiated for his brother's release and eventually paid the ransom.

The mercurial midfielder would remain in Spain for five years playing for Barcelona and Villarreal before returning to Boca Juniors in 2007.

Samuel Kalu

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu is the only active player on this list and the victim was his mother, Ozuruonye Juliet Kalu who was abducted on February 27, 2019.

26-year-old Samuel Kalu now plays for Lausanne Sport in Switzerland (IMAGO) 26-year-old Samuel Kalu now plays for Lausanne Sport in Switzerland (IMAGO)

The then 22-year-old had only recently left Belgian side Gent to join Bordeaux in France when his mother was kidnapped while driving home in the south-eastern city of Abia.

She was released after six days as the Nigerian winger reportedly paid the demanded ransom which has not been made public.

Now 26 years old, Kalu plays for Swiss club Lausanne Sport where he is currently on loan from English club, Watford.

Related content

FOOTBALL South African League vs NPFL: Mikel Obi betrays countrymen with solemn verdict Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel stressed the difference between South Africa's SPL and Nigeria's NPFL and explained why more Nigerians are keen on moving to Europe than stay in the local league