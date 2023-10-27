‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen opens up on his Ballon d'Or dream and how life in Naples is

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has spoken about his Ballon d’Or ambitions, admitting that winning France Football’s prize is a goal he hopes to achieve.

The 24-year-old striker is one of the best players in the world in his position, as he led Napoli to their first league title in 33 years last season, as well as winning the Capocannoniere.

The Nigeria international was nominated for the Ballon d’Or for his exploits, and although he is not expected to win the prize, Osimhen could have a high finish, and on his current trajectory, he could be a future winner.

What Osimhen said

The striker explained that he is comfortable at Napoli and loves scoring for the club. He further admitted a desire to lift the Ballon d’Or but made it clear that he was not obsessed.

“For me, already being a player at this level is a dream,” he said, per GetFootballNewsItaly.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen | Imago

Victor Osimhen is the poster boy of Nigerian football (Photo Credit: Napoli/X)

“If it [Ballon d'Or] were to arrive, it would be fantastic, but it’s not an obsession. I feel very comfortable in Naples. Scoring is always a thrill, more so doing it at the Maradona.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has shed light on the uncertainties surrounding his future at Italian clubside, SSC Napoli.

Osimhen’s journey in Napoli has been a rollercoaster ride of mostly highs and lows. His arrival in the Serie A was marked with high expectations and the young striker quickly made an impact.

Related content