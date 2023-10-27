‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen opens up on his Ballon d'Or dream and how life in Naples is
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has spoken about his Ballon d’Or ambitions, admitting that winning France Football’s prize is a goal he hopes to achieve.
The 24-year-old striker is one of the best players in the world in his position, as he led Napoli to their first league title in 33 years last season, as well as winning the Capocannoniere.
13:28 - 27.10.2023
Osimhen and Napoli trouble continues with the Nigerian yet to decide his future
Victor Osimhen’s future at Napoli is still in doubt with the Nigerian still having issues with his new contract with the club.
13:58 - 26.10.2023
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria Super Eagles striker gives update on troubled Napoli future
Nigeria Super Eagles' Victor Osimhen is yet to commit to a new deal with Serie A champions SSC Napoli.
The Nigeria international was nominated for the Ballon d’Or for his exploits, and although he is not expected to win the prize, Osimhen could have a high finish, and on his current trajectory, he could be a future winner.
What Osimhen said
The striker explained that he is comfortable at Napoli and loves scoring for the club. He further admitted a desire to lift the Ballon d’Or but made it clear that he was not obsessed.
“For me, already being a player at this level is a dream,” he said, per GetFootballNewsItaly.
“If it [Ballon d'Or] were to arrive, it would be fantastic, but it’s not an obsession. I feel very comfortable in Naples. Scoring is always a thrill, more so doing it at the Maradona.”
Meanwhile, Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has shed light on the uncertainties surrounding his future at Italian clubside, SSC Napoli.
Osimhen’s journey in Napoli has been a rollercoaster ride of mostly highs and lows. His arrival in the Serie A was marked with high expectations and the young striker quickly made an impact.
13:28 - 27.10.2023
13:58 - 26.10.2023
