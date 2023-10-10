I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen
Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has asked Napoli's Victor Osimhen to join Chelsea || Image credit: Instagram/Pulse Sports collage

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:12 - 10.10.2023
Ex-Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi has shared his thoughts on the future of Napoli & Super Eagles goal-machine Victor Osimhen.

Mikel Obi has called for compatriot Victor Osimhen to swap Napoli for Premier League side Chelsea.

The former Nigeria captain spent 11 years at Chelsea and believes Osimhen would be a perfect fit for the Stamford Bridge club.

Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the FIFA Best Award(Photo Credit: Napoli/X)

Mikel Obi wants Osimhen at Chelsea

Speaking on “The Obi One Podcast,” the former Chelsea defensive midfielder claimed Osimhen would score bags of goals in English football.

Mikel Obi on the Obi One Podcast

“I think when I look back at him a few years ago, i'd say no, but now, watching him last season and watching him this season, I would say definitely.

 “He would come into the Premier League and slot right in. He will get you goals, he will run behind defenders, he will stretch the team. 

"I think that’s what probably a lot of the teams now in the Premier League are looking for; a striker who wants to run behind the defenders because then it helps the team, and i hope he comes to Chelsea” Mikel said.

