Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Ivorian legend Didier Drogba has revealed his favourite player, with the Chelsea icon choosing a Nigerian star

Former Chelsea striker and club legend Didier Drogba has excited Nigerian fans after labelling a Super Eagles player as his favourite player currently active.

Drogba points to Super Eagles star as his favourite

Drogba has built a huge cult following in Nigeria after starring for Chelsea in the Premier League for nine years across two spells.

The former Ivory Coast international was instrumental in Chelsea winning the Premier League four times as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2012 while he was at the club, leaving Stamford Bridge as an irrefutable legend.

Drogba’s legacy with Nigerian fans of Chelsea was big enough when he retired, but he will certainly be even more famous after his latest admission.

Drogba bigs up Nigerian striker

The ex-Chelsea star was speaking to SI_Soccer when he was asked who his favourite player at the moment is.

Drogba replied, saying Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was his favourite player, exciting Nigerian fans everywhere.

Osimhen has already confessed to looking up to Drogba as his football idol, and will certainly be thrilled by the former Chelsea man’s recent admission.

The Napoli striker has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with Drogba’s old side Chelsea and could be tempted to take up the offer knowing he has the backing of a club legend.

