I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Liverpool new boy Wataru Endo talks about his signing for the club.

Liverpool’s new signing Wataru Endo was speaking about his move to Merseyside when he revealed that he thought the Reds had already completed a move for Moises Caicedo.

The six-time Premier League champions were in search of a defensive midfielder following the exit of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson when they made a move for Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

They did reach an agreement with Brighton and Southampton, respectively, for both players; however, the duo opted to move to Chelsea instead, forcing the Reds to go for 30-year-old Wataru Endo.

Wataru Endo in action for Liverpool || Imago

What Endo said

The Japan international, in a conversation with the Athletic, spoke about how his signing for the Merseysiders happened.

He explained that he follows Liverpool and thought they had already completed the deal for Caicedo, but when he found out that the deal did not happen, he hoped to get the opportunity.

“To be honest, I followed Liverpool’s news that they wanted midfielders; they wanted a No. 6,” Endo said.

“I thought Caicedo had gone to Liverpool! (Laughs). So when I heard he went to Chelsea, I just thought, Maybe.

“I thought maybe they needed experienced midfielders or something like that because [Jordan] Henderson and Fabinho had moved. I thought there might be a chance.

FOOTBALL Mac Allister sees Red as Liverpool rally from behind to beat Bournemouth Alexis Mac Allister was sent off on his home debut but that did not stop Liverpool from beating Bournemouth to kickstart their Premier league campaign

“I understand top clubs want young talent, but you know, I just say to myself: ‘This is the only chance you can get to move to Liverpool because they usually try to get younger players.’ I got the chance, and I intend to take it.”

Related content