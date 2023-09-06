Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

LALIGA club Getafe and their fans are doing whatever it takes to make Manchester United's Mason Greenwood feel at home at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

LALIGA club side Getafe has completed the process of signing Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood.

There was plenty of fanfare as Getafe presented Greenwood and two other late summer signings to their fans on Tuesday afternoon.

Greenwood will spend the rest of the 2023/2024 season on loan with the LALIGA Deep Blues.

Greenwood to Getafe

The Deep Blues and United reached an agreement that will see the troubled youngster spend time away from the Red Devils as he looks to restart his career.

Mason Greenwood will spend the season on loan at Getafe. (Photo Credit: Getafe/X)

Greenwood’s transfer was sealed on deadline day as Getafe confirmed the move through their social media accounts.

Greenwood’s hitherto burgeoning career took a knock after he was accused of domestic abuse, rape and coercive behaviour by his girlfriend, Harriot Robson.

Mason Greenwood and his girlfriend, Harriet Robson. (Photo Credit: Daily Mail)

Ms Robson posted a video on her social media platform which has since been taken down showing her bruised body and bloodied face following an encounter with the United star.

This led to the arrest of the talented striker and subsequent suspension from football activities by Manchester United.

Greenwood had only been involved in personal training for over a year. (Photo Credit: X)

However, while his career looked over, charges were dropped earlier this year but Greenwood did not return to action as his club, United began a private investigation after the decision by the Crown Persecution Service, CPS, to drop all charges.

United’s internal enquiry lasted six months after which the 21-year-old was found not guilty by the club.

Mason Greenwood is one of the biggest talents to come out of Manchester United's Academy in decades.. (Photo Credit: Imago

Consequently, the Red Devils decided that the striker would restart his career outside the club after what has been a difficult period for him, his family and the club.

LALIGA side, Getafe, emerged as the preferred destination following reports of some interested clubs.

Getafe present Greenwood

On Tuesday, that process was completed when the youngster was presented to fans of the club at their impressive home ground, Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The England international all smiled as he walked through the tunnel amidst cheers from over 5,000 fans who came to the Alfonso Perez to welcome him and two others.

Mason Greenwood walking out of the Alfonso Perez Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: Getafe/X)

He went on to gift the fans a signed ball which he kicked to the stands before spending some time signing autographs.

Greenwood has also started training with his new teammates per videos shared by his new club on their social media accounts.

some of the fans at the Alfonso Perez to welcome Greenwood. (Photo Credit: Getafe/X)

The forward has looked in good shape, with the Deep Blues and their fans enjoying every moment of their nascent relationship with the Englishman.

Fans will, however, have to wait two more weeks before they can see Greenwood in action as club football has given way for the final international break of the year.

