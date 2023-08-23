Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Mason Greenwood's chances of reviving his career in Saudi Arabia are very slim, due to a reported feud with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of a number of offences that included attempted rape, and after Manchester United's internal investigation, it has been decided that the striker will continue his career elsewhere.
With the forward's future looking bleak, a move to Saudi has come up in reports but that avenue may be harder to explore than others.
Ronaldo to block Greenwood's Saudi move?
According to the Sun, Greenwood believes that a move to the Middle East may not be possible after the comments he made about Ronaldo when he was younger.
The report states that Greenwood referred to Ronaldo as 'finished" when the 38-year-old joined Manchester United in 2021.
The young striker was allegedly upset that Ronaldo had been signed which meant his playing time was set to reduce greatly and the Sun states that his comments found their way to the Portuguese legend who was infuriated.
The report also stated that Saudi league bosses are reluctant to make any move for Greenwood due to his declining image in the eye of the public.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for a player who had a promising future when he broke into the United first team. However, if the reports are to be true, a move to Saudi Arabia is off the cards.
