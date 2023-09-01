Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a community note on twitter after running propaganda for a herbal drink

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo was the victim of the infamous community notes on X formerly known as Twitter, after the Al Nassr forward was called out for advertising a suspicious herbal drink with his account.

Ronaldo hit with a community note

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward is one of the most followed personalities on social media, and earns a fortune with advertising engagements on his accounts, however, one of his recent clients has put him in trouble with X users after he got lambasted for his advertisement.

The Manchester United icon was hit with a correction on his post, with the community calling out his choice to advertise the herbal drink, saying, “Herbalife operates a multilevel marketing scheme, and its products have been linked to serious negative health effects.”

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo | Imago

Despite the community note, Ronaldo has not deleted or amended the post, leaving it up for the general public to keep interacting with.

Ronaldo wins Player of the Month award

Ronaldo is the latest among popular football personalities to get “community noted” in recent days, with transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano also falling prey to X’s new method of fact-checking tweets.

The Al Nassr forward is unlikely to pay too much attention to the ongoing drama surrounding his post, after winning the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for August.

Ronaldo scored five goals and provided two assists during August in the Saudi Pro League and was the deserving winner of the first monthly award of the season.

