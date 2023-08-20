Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte set to join Al-Nassr after reportedly agreeing on personal terms.
Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte has reportedly agreed on a deal to join Saudi Professional League side Al-Nassr.
The 29-year-old Spain international joined the Cityzens in the summer of 2016 and has been part of many successes, including five league titles and a Champions League.
However, he has fallen further down the pecking order with the signing of Josko Gvardiol and is set to leave the club.
23:50 - 19.08.2023
Man City vs Newcastle: Guardiola reveals details of heated exchange with fan
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola talks about his animated exchange with a fan in victory over Newcastle United.
Laporta set to leave
Following reports that Manchester City had agreed on a transfer fee with Faris Najd for Laporte, the player is said to have now accepted personal terms.
According to GFFN, the former Athletic Club centre-back will earn close to €25 million annually in his deal with last season's second-place finishers in the SPFL.
His signing continues the trend of top players from European leagues moving to the Gulf this summer, with Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic already joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who made the move in January.
More on Manchester City
Paqueta, who was subject to a bid from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City this summer, saw a possible transfer to the Etihad collapse after what was initially believed to be disagreements in valuation between the two clubs.
However, the Daily Mail revealed that the issues that caused the deal to collapse went beyond price, as it was revealed during negotiations that Paqueta was under investigation by the FA.
14:48 - 19.08.2023
Manchester City target Paqueta risks suspension for alleged gambling rule breaches
Lucas Paqueta has been left out of Brazil's latest squad and risks being suspended by the FA if he is found guilty of breaching gambling rules
14:09 - 19.08.2023
FOOTBALL ‘You would kill me’ - Pep Guardiola takes swipe at Chelsea’s spending
The Manchester City manager feels Chelsea are allowed to get away with big-money transfers unlike the Premier League champions.
The breaches in question are based on bets placed in Brazil on in-game situations, believed to be yellow cards that did not affect overall match results.
