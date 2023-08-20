Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte set to join Al-Nassr after reportedly agreeing on personal terms.

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte has reportedly agreed on a deal to join Saudi Professional League side Al-Nassr.

The 29-year-old Spain international joined the Cityzens in the summer of 2016 and has been part of many successes, including five league titles and a Champions League.

However, he has fallen further down the pecking order with the signing of Josko Gvardiol and is set to leave the club.

Laporta set to leave

Following reports that Manchester City had agreed on a transfer fee with Faris Najd for Laporte, the player is said to have now accepted personal terms.

Aymeric Laporte in action for Manchester City || Imago

According to GFFN, the former Athletic Club centre-back will earn close to €25 million annually in his deal with last season's second-place finishers in the SPFL.

His signing continues the trend of top players from European leagues moving to the Gulf this summer, with Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic already joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who made the move in January.

Paqueta, who was subject to a bid from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City this summer, saw a possible transfer to the Etihad collapse after what was initially believed to be disagreements in valuation between the two clubs.

However, the Daily Mail revealed that the issues that caused the deal to collapse went beyond price, as it was revealed during negotiations that Paqueta was under investigation by the FA.

The breaches in question are based on bets placed in Brazil on in-game situations, believed to be yellow cards that did not affect overall match results.

