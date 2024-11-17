Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

There may be an age-long rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi but both legends agree on one thing.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two football legends, may not agree on much, but they share a common admiration for a wonderful football atmosphere.

Both stars have played at iconic stadiums like Wembley, San Siro, and Nou Camp, but Celtic Park stands out.

Other grounds pale in comparison, as Barcelona legend Xavi said in 2015;

"The grounds of Liverpool and Manchester United are good and the hostile feeling of playing against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu is also excellent, but the atmosphere against Celtic was the best."

Messi and Ronaldo share similar admiration for Celtic stadium

Lionel Messi also shared his experience:

Lionel Messi remains a Barcelona legend | Imago

"I've been fortunate to play in some great stadiums in Europe with Barcelona, but none compare to Celtic. The atmosphere their fans create makes it a very special European night of football."

Cristiano Ronaldo, who faced Celtic three times, losing once in 2007, shares similar sentiments:

"The Celtic fans are incredible. It is always great to play there."

Other legends, like Gigi Buffon and Paolo Maldini, have also lauded the atmosphere, especially the fans who never stop singing and cheering their team on.

Celtic may not be the best team in Europe, but their 60,000-capacity stadium will remain iconic.