Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea youngster Chukwuemeka has given the Super Eagles hope over a possible switch despite representing England at youth level

Chelsea youngster Carney Chukwuemeka has refused to shut the door completely on the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Chukwuemeka was born in Eisenstadt, Austria but grew up in England. The 19-year-old has represented England at all youth levels from U-17 to U-20.

Chukwuemeka opens the door for possible Nigeria switch

However, Chukwuemeka is also eligible to represent Nigeria at the international level through his parents.

While The Three Lions remain the favourites to cap him, Chukwuemeka insists he is not closing the door on Nigeria completely.

The former Aston Villa youth says England is his focus right now but he does not know what the future holds.

"I haven't really thought about it [playing for Nigeria]. I am focused on England, who I have played for at youth level. We will see what the future holds,” Chukwuemeka said as per Ben Jacobs.

Chukwuemeka will not be the first player to be in a position to play for either Nigeria or England at international level.

The likes of Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses, Semi Ajayi and Ola Aina all represented Nigeria despite growing up in England.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka chose to represent the Three Lions, choosing England over his parents’ country.

Chukwuemeka wants more Chelsea chances

While Chukwuemeka is focused on England, the youngster’s immediate goal is to break into Chelsea’s first team.

FOOTBALL Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Blues suffer Nkunku blow The summer signing for Chelsea spent just 20 minutes before he walked away against Borussia Dortmund in a friendly.

The England youth international joined Chelsea from Aston Villa last summer but struggled for first-team football.

Chukwuemeka played just 345 minutes of league football last season across 14 games, but he is eager to change that this season.

Carney Chukwuemeka is eligible to play for Nigeria

“For me personally it's to break into the first team. I have set myself targets for goals and assists and to help the team win games and trophies. But my target is to break into the first team,” Chukwuemeka added.

The Youngster will hope to feature when Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign against Liverpool on August 13.

Related content