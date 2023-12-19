Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is of the opinion that Chelsea overpaid for Moises Caicedo.
The EFL Cup between Chelsea and Newcastle brought to the fore a statement made previously by Magpies striker Callum Wilson about Blues midfielder Moises Caicedo.
The 21-year-old Colombian international joined Chelsea in the summer for a reported £115 million fee but has struggled to justify the price tag with his performance.
What Wilson said
Speaking about the Chelsea signing back in August, Wilson expressed his surprise as well as disagreement with the price paid to Brighton for Caicedo.
“How many midfielders do they want?” Wilson asked on the BBC's Footballers' Podcast, per Tribal Football.
“Caicedo, I have not really seen much of him in midfield. We played against Brighton and he played at right-back against us. But for the price that he's cost, you could get [Sandro] Tonali and [Bruno] Guimaraes and still have change to buy me, probably! £20 million gets you me!
"That's how the money is going crazy. It's probably just because it's Premier League to Premier League. If he was coming in from somewhere else, like what Brighton did, you are buying him for £4m. You are making over £100m profit, it's crazy."
Meanwhile, Chelsea beat Newcastle via penalty shootouts to advance to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.
A late Mhykhailo Mudryk goal earned Chelsea a stay of execution and a chance at retrial through penalty shootouts, which Pochettino's men won to advance to the next round of the EFL Cup.
While league football remains a source of heartache for Chelsea fans, the EFL Cup provided solace, as the win against Blackburn in the last round placed the Blues in the final eight and primed them to pick up the first piece of official silverware in a regular English football season.
An early Newcastle goal from Callum Wilson brought the nostalgia of Chelsea's league form to the fore, but Mudryk stunned late to send the game to penalties. Chelsea scored all their attempts, while the Magpies were only half as efficient, as the Stamford Bridge residents booked a spot in the final four.
