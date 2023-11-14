Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been named in an iconic list of the best strikers in the English Premier League.

British media organisation TalkSports has named Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi in the list of top ten strikers in England.

The 26-year-old former Liverpool man signed for Nottingham Forest after struggling for game time competing with the likes of Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Awoniyi played an instrumental role in helping Nottingham Forest escape relegation last season, banging in crucial goals.

Taiwo Awoniyi ranked higher than Gabriel Jesus, Heung-min Son, and Nunez.

The Nigerian international made history becoming the third African player to score in seven consecutive matches in the Premier League.

Taiwo Awoniyi is the third African player in Premier League history to score in seven consecutive matches 🇳🇬@NFFC pic.twitter.com/AD7aoBJxa9 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 26, 2023

Last season, the Ilorin-born centre-forward bagged 11 goals in 30 matches across all competitions for Nottingham Forest.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal ratio of 149 minutes per goal puts him ahead of Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-min Son.

His impressive performance also earned him a call-up to Jose Peseiro's side, and he delivered - scoring on his debut for the Super Eagles.

This season, Taiwo Awoniyi found the back of the net in the opening three games (including goals away at Arsenal and Man Utd) and then provided two assists in the next two matches.

Full list of TalkSports' Top Ten Premier League strikers

10. Julian Alvarez (Manchester City | 188 minutes per goal)

9. Ivan Toney (Brentford | 184 minutes per goal)

8. Heung-min Son (Tottenham | 180 minutes per goal)

7. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United | 179 minutes per goal)

6. Darwin Nunez (Liverpool | 177 minutes per goal)

5. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal | 168 minutes per goal)

4. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest | 149 mins per goal)

3. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion | 141 minutes per goal)

2. Alexander Isak (Newcastle | 126 mins per goal)

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City | 78 minutes per goal)