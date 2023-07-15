VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Izuchukwu Akawor 09:39 - 15.07.2023
Inter Miami's new star and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is yet to be unveiled as a new player in the MLS but already is making headlines in Florida, USA.

Just days before his official unveiling, Lionel Messi was saved from a serious accident in Florida, United States of America.

Messi and his family are in Florida ahead of a new adventure with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, MLS.

Messi avoids auto crash

Messi is on the verge of being announced as a new Inter Miami player after he left Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Lionel Messi asked for a break from the national team after MLS move
Lionel Messi asked for a break from the national team after MLS move

However, just days before his official presentation as a new player in the MLS, the World Cup winner found himself in a near-precarious situation.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old was being escorted by the police in his new hometown in Florida when his car went past the red light.

Lionel Messi recently agreed to join Inter Miami this summer

The car carrying the Argentine went into the busy intersection but was lucky to avoid a crash with multiple cars.

Messi’s scary moment was captured live by an Argentine TV channel, TyC Sports and shared on the social media platform Twitter.

Messi will be unveiled on Sunday as a new Inter player, with his debut slated for July 21 against Cruz Azul in the MLS/Liga MX.

