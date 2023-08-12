Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia and France served a dramatic and intense quarterfinal match at the ninth FIFAWWC, with the co-hosts emerging as the victors.

2023 FIFA co-hosts Australia are through to the last four of the competition after a nail-biting win over France on Saturday.

Australia defeated France in a dramatic 20-penalty shootout showdown in their quarterfinal clash at the Brisbane Stadium

Australia vs France

The home side came into the encounter with the hope of the nation on their shoulders but watched as France dominated from the start.

Eleven minutes into the match, Maelle Lakar had the chance to put the Europeans ahead but she blazed over the bar from close range.

Australia’s Maltidas in cloud nine after the win vs France. (Photo Credit: FIFAWWC/X)

Maltidas looked like a different side in the second half and dominated with the home fans cheering them on.

However, despite coming close on occasions, there was no breakthrough as both sides remained locked heading into extra time.

In extra time, the Maltidas continued to pile on the pressure but it was France who put the ball inside the net from a corner courtesy of Renard.

The goal was, however, ruled out for a foul as the towering defender pulled an Australian shirt in the box.

Wendei Renard saw her goal disallowed for a foul. (Photo Credit: FIFAWWC/X)

The game would go into extra time where substitute goalkeeper Solene Durand despite making some impressive saves, they were not enough to save France as Australia booked a historic place in the last four.

