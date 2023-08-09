Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has become one of Nigeria's most popular women's footballers following her outing at the 2023 FIFAWWC.
Nigeria Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre has opened up on people’s reactions to her affinity for particular Nigerian food.
Plumptre has become one of the most recognisable Super Falcons players following the team’s performance at the 2023 FIFAWWC.
The defender was a standout performer as the Super Falcons made it to the round of 16 without losing a game in Australia.
Plumptre in the FIFAWWC
The 25-year-old has become one of the first names on the Super Falcons team after she made her International debut last year.
Plumptre was a constant feature as Nigeria joined South Africa and Morocco to make history at the ninth FIFAWWC.
The Super Falcons navigated a group of death that included co-hosts Australia and Olympic champions Canada to qualify for the round of 16.
However, despite a brilliant performance against England in the round of 16, the Super Falcons crashed out after a 4-2 defeat on penalties.
Plumptre was again one of Nigeria’s standout performers against the European champions, with the former Leicester City star hitting the woodwork with a ferocious effort in the first half.
She was impressive and helped the Falcons keep three clean sheets in four matches before England sent them home on penalties.
Love for moi moi
With her current popularity following the performance in England, Plumptre has revealed some soft parts of her that many didn't know.
According to a video on TikTok, the defender has revealed how people mock her for her love for moi moi.
Per Plumptre, the delicacy made from beans flour is her favourite despite how people poke fun at her because of it.
“I really like jollof rice,” Plumptre said in the video. “It's like jollof (and) plantain. But my favourite, even though people always make fun of me, I love moi moi.”
“Like, I haven't had moi moi on camp yet but my auntie makes good moi moi.”
Speaking further, the defender who enjoys laughing, added that she has tried several other Nigerian foods.
“I have tried a lot of Nigerian food actually while we were on camp,” she added.
“We have had Nigerian food being brought for us and a lot of people, like a lot of the team, are like ‘do you want it? Because I want it.’ because they want to take my food.”
“But the other day I was like ‘I am having it today.”
Related content
21:42 - 08.08.2023
NFF dismiss FIFPro's claims as row over Super Falcons' owed wages continues
FIFPro's recent statement did not go down well with the NFF who have issued a strong rebuttal
15:12 - 08.08.2023
Super Falcons: FIFPRO, Oshoala and Osimhen drag NFF over unpaid salaries
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to pay the Super Falcons a backlog of wages despite the team’s impressive display at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
10:51 - 08.08.2023
Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC
Michelle Alozie has been making the headlines for Nigeria since the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.
12:49 - 08.08.2023
I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness
England star Lauren James was sent off for stamping on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie during their FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 clash.
08:10 - 08.08.2023
I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss
Nigeria Super Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie became unpopular among Nigerians after her penalty miss against England at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
14:29 - 07.08.2023
England vs Nigeria: Super Falcons stars miss out on ₦23 million each after World Cup exit
Super Falcons' defeat against England will be extra painful for the players who will now miss out on a huge financial benefit
14:18 - 07.08.2023
Randy Waldrum: Ex-international asks NFF to 'get' Super Falcons coach to the Super Eagles
Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum has enhanced his 'battered' reputation with Nigeria's gallant showing at the ninth FIFAWWC.
13:06 - 07.08.2023
Nnadozie: How England's Kelly stopped cameraman from filming crying Super Falcons hero
Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie has been one of the standout goalkeepers at the FIFAWWC in New Zealand and Australia and was in top form again against England.
12:54 - 07.08.2023
England vs Nigeria: Players rated from best to worst as Super Falcons crash out of World Cup
Which Super Falcons stars rose to the occasion and which players failed to live up to the billing against England?