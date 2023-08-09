Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has become one of Nigeria's most popular women's footballers following her outing at the 2023 FIFAWWC.

Nigeria Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre has opened up on people’s reactions to her affinity for particular Nigerian food.

Plumptre has become one of the most recognisable Super Falcons players following the team’s performance at the 2023 FIFAWWC.

Ashleigh Plumptre of Super Falcons/via Instagram

The defender was a standout performer as the Super Falcons made it to the round of 16 without losing a game in Australia.

Plumptre in the FIFAWWC

The 25-year-old has become one of the first names on the Super Falcons team after she made her International debut last year.

Ashleigh Plumptre and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie gained a significant number of Instagram followers during the 2023 FIFAWWC

Plumptre was a constant feature as Nigeria joined South Africa and Morocco to make history at the ninth FIFAWWC.

The Super Falcons navigated a group of death that included co-hosts Australia and Olympic champions Canada to qualify for the round of 16.

Ashleigh Plumptre against England

However, despite a brilliant performance against England in the round of 16, the Super Falcons crashed out after a 4-2 defeat on penalties.

Plumptre was again one of Nigeria’s standout performers against the European champions, with the former Leicester City star hitting the woodwork with a ferocious effort in the first half.

Super Falcons crash out on penalties - Photo Credit || Imago

She was impressive and helped the Falcons keep three clean sheets in four matches before England sent them home on penalties.

Love for moi moi

With her current popularity following the performance in England, Plumptre has revealed some soft parts of her that many didn't know.

According to a video on TikTok, the defender has revealed how people mock her for her love for moi moi.

The decision of Plumptre to play for Nigeria received mixed reactions to start but now she is a fan favorite. (Chrisben Isichei)

Per Plumptre, the delicacy made from beans flour is her favourite despite how people poke fun at her because of it.

“I really like jollof rice,” Plumptre said in the video. “It's like jollof (and) plantain. But my favourite, even though people always make fun of me, I love moi moi.”

Ashleigh Plumptre [Photo: IMAGO / Sulaiman Pooja]

“Like, I haven't had moi moi on camp yet but my auntie makes good moi moi.”

Speaking further, the defender who enjoys laughing, added that she has tried several other Nigerian foods.

Ashleigh Plumptre hit the bar for the Super Falcons against England | Imago

“I have tried a lot of Nigerian food actually while we were on camp,” she added.

“We have had Nigerian food being brought for us and a lot of people, like a lot of the team, are like ‘do you want it? Because I want it.’ because they want to take my food.”

“But the other day I was like ‘I am having it today.”

Related content