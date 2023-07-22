Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

10-woman Nigeria Super Falcons kicked off their 2023 FIFAWWC campaign with a positive outing against Canada but not every Nigerian was impressed by star forward Asisat Oshoala.
Nigeria Super Falcons’ superstar Asisat Oshoala has got Nigerians talking after her display in the FIFAWWC opener against Canada.
Oshoala featured as the 10-woman Super Falcons, who had Deborah Abiodun sent off late on, shared the spoils with Olympic champions Canada following a goalless affair in Group B.
The Barcelona forward was on the pitch for 90 minutes before she was subbed off in added time for Esther Okonkwo.
Oshoala vs Canada
The 28-year-old had a quiet outing against the North Americans despite playing for most of the match.
She attempted two shots but none was in target, with 25 touches and eight passes during her time on the pitch.
Oshoala was outshone by some of her teammates led by goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was named as the official most valuable player of the game after her penalty heroics saved Nigeria.
Nigerians have taken to social media to react to what they saw from Nigeria’s biggest star at the 2023 FIFAWWC.
Nigerians react
It was a mixed reactions, but most of them want to see their superstar wake up to lead the Supee Falcons to glory.
“She needs to wake up and play with her full spirit,” one posted on Facebook.
“Many younger players are looking up to her - big players are known in big occasions,” he added.
“When was the last time she had a shot on goal in a real match for Nigeria?” another quizzed.
“They should be allowing her wear Barcelona jersey to play for Nigeria,” he posited further.
She should up her game and try do better in the next games,” another posted.
“She is a big and good player who plays for a big team, let's not judge her with her first game. I believe she would do better in other games.”
Oshoala was not lacking in support, with some of them certain she will do better in subsequent matches.
“Her presence in the pitch is an inspiration to her younger teammates,” a support cast noted. “Her wealth of experience and motivation cannot be undermined.”
“There are games the big players struggle and Canada was one of those,” another added.
“I believe if she plays with Ajibade and Kanu in our next match, definitely she will score goals,” another firm believer concluded.
Next match
Nigeria will look to register a first win in the competition when they face co-hosts Australia next Thursday.
Atletico Madrid’s Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde will be available again after missing the opener against Canada on Friday due to suspensions.
Nigerians will be hoping to see Oshoala finally come to the party at the FIFAWWC in that decisive game.
