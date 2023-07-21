Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria's Super Falcons had a hard time against Canada but came out unscathed to get their 2023 FIFAWWC journey off to a positive start.

Nigeria Super Falcons kicked started their 2023 FIFAWWC with a positive outing against Olympic champions Canada.

The 10-woman Falcons, who had Deborah Abiodun sent off late on, held their illustrious opponents to a share of the spoils after a goalless affair in their Group B clash on Friday morning.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Here are five lessons learnt from what was an interesting head-to-head battle between the two teams.

1. Slow Start from Super Falcons

Nigeria’s Super Falcons took some time to get going in their opener as Canada dominated the first quarter of the game and threatened early on.

The Super Falcons held on to get an important point and will now face co-hosts Australia in their second group game scheduled for Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The Falcons looked comfortable sitting deep in their half as the Canadians dominated on the ball and piled on the pressure as Nigeria looked like they had no other plans.

However, the African giants recovered from their slumber to end the half as the stronger of the two sides and the most likely to find the breakthrough, coming close on two occasions via Ifeoma Onumonu, who tested the Canadian goalkeeper in the 22nd minute, and superstar Asisat Oshoala, who came close 10 minutes later.

2. Good defensive display

While Nigeria struggled to disturb Canada offensively, the Super Falcons were brilliant with their shape off the ball.

The Nigerians worked hard to limit their opponents to chances from range, with goalkeeper Nnadozie also an assured presence behind the solid backline.

The Super Falcons, playing at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia, put up a defensive setup to start the game.

Nigeria has conceded the most goals in World Cup history, with 63 goals, but against the North Americans, the Falcons ensured they did not add to that woeful record.

3. Chiamaka Nnadozie proves world class status

The Super Falcons goalkeeper was at her reliable and absolute best against the Canadians.

Nnadozie came to Nigeria's rescue with a double save from penalty.

After a solid defensive showing in the game, Francisca Odega gifted Canada a lifeline three minutes into the second half with a needless foul.

The VAR assisted the referee to award an obvious penalty but Nnadozie, who had been superb before that incident, saves Ordega’s blushes with an outstanding double save to help earn her team a clean sheet and valuable point.

4. Blunt attack from both sides

While Canada dominated on the ball, there was nothing to separate both sides offensively as they shared the spoils.

Both teams lacked the necessary cutting edge in the attacking third, with both goalkeepers relatively having nothing much to do.

Nigeria W vs Canada W Women’s World Cup.

Canada and Nigeria combined for just four shots on target, three of the ladies in red, from a total of 27 shots.

5. Deborah Abiodun shines

The youngster has justified her place in the Super Falcons despite an unfortunate VAR–assisted red card late in the game for a dangerous foul.

Playing in the heart of Nigeria’s midfield, the midfielder showed flashes of brilliance, especially with her work rate and off-the-ball duties.

Deborah Abiodun was sent off late on for the Super Falcons.

She won seven (7) tackles, made one interception, one block, and won seven of 10 attempted ground duels against the Olympic champions in what was her FIFAWWC debut.

Related content