Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi spoke highly of his dad in a recent interview.
Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi, has been in the headlines recently after finding his form for his new club.
Iwobi joined Fulham from Everton on deadline day in the summer transfer window.
The 27-year-old endured a mixed start to life under Marco Silva before eventually finding his feet in recent weeks.
So far this season, Iwobi has scored 3 goals and created 1 assist for the Cottagers in the Premier League - all of which came in his last three appearances.
Alex Iwobi acknowledges his father’s role in managing his finances
The Nigeria international, currently the highest-paid Super Eagles player, recently opened up about his personal life and how his father taught him to manage his finances.
Speaking on the Hoil Boys podcast, Iwobi said:
“When I was sixteen, I went out with my friends to get food, and it cost about fourty pounds. I offered to pay and the card got declined, as it turned out I had run my account empty. As soon as I got my first professional contract, my dad told me to invest, and it has helped me a lot. I thank God for my Dad,”
Pulse Sports earlier reported Alex Iwobi is among the Top 10 most influential Nigerian footballers of 2023, a list headlined by the 2023 CAF Player of the Year winners Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala.
Iwobi is expected to return to action for Fulham on Tuesday night, as Marco Silva’s men travel to Goodison Park to face Sean Dyche’s in-form Everton side.
