Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

The capital of Ivory Coast will host two major events this week with African legends led by Nigeria Super Eagles' Austine Jay Jay Okocha and Didier Drogba.
Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha and several other African legends have been confirmed by CAF for a busy day in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.
The Ivorian capital will play host to two major events on the continent.
Okocha, others confirmed
According to Africa’s football governing body, CAF, there will be the CAF Ordinary General Meeting and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying draw in the Ivorian capital.
The General Meeting will see CAF tackle some elections into key committees amongst them the elections of the President and Vice-President of CAF’s Audit and Compliance committee and the Presidents and Vice-Presidents of CAF’s Judicial bodies.
For the World Cup qualifiers, this will see countries in Africa find out their opponents ahead of what is expected to be a pulsating battle to pick Africa’s representatives for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Former Nigeria international Okocha and a host of other African football legends like Didier Drogba are expected to attend the event.
Other footballing icons whose attendance has been confirmed include former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor, per CAF website.
Ex-Liverpool and Senegal icon El Hadji Diouf is also expected to be a part of the events.
Others include Alexandre Song (Cameroon), Wael Gomaa (Egypt), Asamoah Gyan (Ghana), Khalilou Fadiga (Senegal), Geremi Njitap (Cameroon), Houssine Kharja (Morocco), and Youri Djorkaeff (France).
Prominent Ivorian legends like Didier Zokora, Siaka Tiene, Aruna Dindane, Cyril Domoraud, Alain Gouamene, Abdoulaye Traore, Emmanuel Eboue, Ahmed Ouattara, Bonaventure Kalou, and many others will also be present.
