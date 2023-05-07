Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen is the most prolific African in the history of Serie A, and the Super Eagles striker reveals what this means to him.

The Nigerian ace who recently led Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 has set another record, and he explained how honoured it makes him feel.

I Partenopei were 1-0 winners over Fiorentina as they returned to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium after mathematically winning the Scudetto last week, thanks to a Victor Osimhen penalty, which set another personal milestone for the former Lille man.

What Osimhen said

As we reported, the Lagos-born striker's goal in the 74th minute of the game took him above the only African Ballon d'Or winner, George Weah, on the Serie A goalscorer chart.

Napoli forward VIctor Osimhen

Weah previously held the record for most goals scored by an African in the league with 46; Osimhen's strike took his tally to 47, making him the most prolific African in Italian top-flight history.

Victor was questioned about the newly set record and in a mood of elation, he explained how happy breaking a record previously held by an African Icon such as the Liberian president made him feel.

"It is really amazing, a big respect to George Weah, he has put Africa on the map when he was playing here for AC Milan," Osimhen told BT Sport.

"I think for me to surpass him, for me it is a big honour, a big respect to him. His son Timothy Weah is my very good friend, and I want to say he has inspired a lot of African players and I am happy to surpass his record.

"He will forever be a legend to me, and I am really happy about this feat.

"For me to surpass him, it's a massive honour!!" 🙌



Victor Osimhen talks winning the Scudetto and overtaking George Weah's record in Serie A! 🔥



🎙️ @adriandelmonte pic.twitter.com/kOL7RM9jvB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu, President-elect of Nigeria, has congratulated Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen on Napoli's Serie A title.

Related content