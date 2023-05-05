Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle are already preparing for the summer transfer window, and have set sights on a PSG star.
Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar as they look to strengthen their team in preparation for an increasingly likely Champions League involvement next season.
The 31-year-old is currently out of action after having undergone surgery. His relationship with the PSG fans is in shambles, with a faction of the supporters taking anti-Neymar chants to his doorstep.
There is an increasing likelihood that he will leave the club soon, and Newcastle have emerged as a viable option.
Neymar to Newcastle
According to 90 Min, PIF, the majority of stakeholders in the Tyneside club want to make a big signing in the summer and are currently evaluating the names of potential signings.
They are said to have held conversations about Ronaldo, but he is not to the liking of manager Eddie Howe, while Neymar, on the other hand, is expected to be a fit.
Although the Brazilian sensation still has a contract with the French champions until 2025, the Parisians are said to be open to selling as they are looking to move on from their previous model and change the culture around the club.
10:50 - 04.05.2023
SPORTS GIST As fans rage, Neymar likes Instagram post calling PSG ‘small club’
Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar Jr has responded to fans who stormed his home on Wednesday night, telling him to leave the club.
18:29 - 21.04.2023
Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and 5 other footballers who temporarily lost their Twitter verification badges
Elon Musk's new policy has seen some of the world's most prominent football stars lose their legacy Blue checkmarks on Twitter.
More on Neymar and PSG
Meanwhile, A video emerged on social media showing a group of PSG fans chanting for Neymar to “get lost” in front of the Brazilian’s two-storey home in Bougival, a posh Parisian suburb.
19:45 - 29.04.2023
TRANSFERS Manchester United to make sensational Neymar move
The Brazilian is among the transfer options United will target in the next transfer window.
Related content
09:23 - 05.05.2023
Messi prepared to earn 3 times less to leave PSG
Barcelona proposed wage for Lionel Messi has been revealed.
19:20 - 04.05.2023
TRANSFERS Moneybags Newcastle join Messi race
With the Argentine set to leave PSG, one of his next destinations could be England, with the Magpies interested.
16:07 - 04.05.2023
PSG identify Eagles star as Messi's replacement with Barcelona move looming
Paris Saint Germain have already identified this Premier League star as a potential replacement for the outbound Lionel Messi
18:28 - 04.05.2023
Lionel Messi: Wantaway PSG star sends Barcelona fans into frenzy with new tattoo amid transfer claims
Fans believe Lionel Messi's next transfer destination is sorted following new Barcelona tattoo.