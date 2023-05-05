Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle are already preparing for the summer transfer window, and have set sights on a PSG star.

Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar as they look to strengthen their team in preparation for an increasingly likely Champions League involvement next season.

The 31-year-old is currently out of action after having undergone surgery. His relationship with the PSG fans is in shambles, with a faction of the supporters taking anti-Neymar chants to his doorstep.

There is an increasing likelihood that he will leave the club soon, and Newcastle have emerged as a viable option.

Neymar to Newcastle

According to 90 Min, PIF, the majority of stakeholders in the Tyneside club want to make a big signing in the summer and are currently evaluating the names of potential signings.

PSG's Brazilian superstar Neymar

They are said to have held conversations about Ronaldo, but he is not to the liking of manager Eddie Howe, while Neymar, on the other hand, is expected to be a fit.

Although the Brazilian sensation still has a contract with the French champions until 2025, the Parisians are said to be open to selling as they are looking to move on from their previous model and change the culture around the club.

More on Neymar and PSG

Meanwhile, A video emerged on social media showing a group of PSG fans chanting for Neymar to “get lost” in front of the Brazilian’s two-storey home in Bougival, a posh Parisian suburb.

Related content