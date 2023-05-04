Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Victor Osimhen's equaliser sparked scenes of celebrations as Napoli clinched their first Serie A title since 1990 thanks to a draw against Udinese
Victor Osmhen’s goal in the 52nd minute of Napoli’s 1-1 draw with Udinese was enough to seal the Partenopei’s first Serie A title since 1990, sending fans gathered in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium into raptures.
15:12 - 24.04.2023
It's your turn — Osimhen pens message to Napoli fans to begin title celebration
Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has started the title celebrations in Italy with Napoli on the brink of winning the Italian Serie A.
Napoli needed only a point to secure their first Scudetto title in 33 years, and although they made it hard for themselves for large portions of the game, they still found the goal that crowned them as champions thanks to none other than their Super Eagle Osimhen.
Osimhen has been one of the major protagonists in Napoli’s historic season, and it was fitting that his 22nd goal of the competition was what finally secured the coveted title for the Partenopei.
How it happened
Napoli knew that as little as a draw would be enough to secure the title but that may have slowed them down at the start of the match, as Udinese took control of the opening proceedings of the match.
Udinese made Napoli work for their point and opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Sandi Lovric smashed Destiny Udogie’s pass into the top corner.
Despite controlling possession after the goal, Napoli were unable to find an equaliser until after the half-time break and were somewhat lucky not to go into the second-half down by more than one goal.
In the second half, Napoli were a completely different side from the first 45 minutes, and were soon on level terms when Osimhen took advantage of a penalty box melee to hammer in an equaliser.
The goal was his 22nd goal of the season, breaking Samuel Eto’o’s goal for the most goals by an African player in a single Serie A season.
In the end, Osimhen’s goal was enough for Napoli as they held on to the 1-1 draw to see out the Scudetto winning point.
Despite not being the venue of the match against Udinese, Napoli’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium was still packed to the rafters as Partenopei fans filled the stadium to celebrate a historic moment for the Naples team that is sure to be celebrated well into the night.
Related content
15:12 - 24.04.2023
It's your turn — Osimhen pens message to Napoli fans to begin title celebration
Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has started the title celebrations in Italy with Napoli on the brink of winning the Italian Serie A.
15:50 - 04.05.2023
Victor Osimhen links up with Man United celebrity fan Mayorkun in Napoli [Photos]
Napoli star Victor Osimhen was all smiles as he welcomed Nigerian music star Mayorkun to Napoli for the first time.
15:08 - 03.05.2023
Jay Jay Okocha rates Iwobi, Simon and 2 others Super Eagles most exciting players
Nigeria Super Eagles duo Moses Simon and birthday boy, Alex Iwobi were named by the legendary Jay Jay Okocha during an exclusive with Pulse Sports Nigeria.
16:21 - 01.05.2023
Napoli star player Victor Osimhen finally makes choice between PSG and Bayern Munich
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been subjected to recent transfer rumours as he is wanted by both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.
16:14 - 26.04.2023
‘There's no jealousy’- Ex-Roma star on Osimhen
Osimhen has been the star for both club and country in the last few years, leading to praises from one of his rivals.
15:47 - 25.04.2023
Victor Osimhen: 3 reasons why Manchester United want the Super Eagles star
The Nigerian striker is set to spark a transfer war this summer, with Manchester United leading the race for his services.