FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

The 24-team tournament holding in Argentina will kickoff on Saturday, May 20.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been drawn into Group D of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup alongside Italy, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

The 2023 edition of the youth tournament would see 24 teams from 6 confederations converge in Argentina to vie for the U-20 world title from May 20 to June 11.

Tough group for Flying Eagles

The 2023 tournament will give Nigeria another chance to win the tournament after having come so close in 1989 and 2005, but losing in the final to Portugal and Argentina, respectively.

In Argentina, they would have to put their best performance in an attempt to qualify from a group that comprises of five-time champions Brazil, 2017 bronze-medalists Italy, and debutants Dominican Republic.

Nigeria's Flying Eagles will hope to do better at the FIFA U-20 World Cup having lost in the finals to Portugal (1989) and Argentina (2005).

The knockout phases would be made up of the top two teams of each group and the four best third-placed teams.

Related content