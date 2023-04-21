FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

The 24-team tournament holding in Argentina will kickoff on Saturday, May 20.
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been drawn into Group D of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup alongside Italy, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.
The 2023 edition of the youth tournament would see 24 teams from 6 confederations converge in Argentina to vie for the U-20 world title from May 20 to June 11.
18:34 - 20.04.2023
No Nigerians selected as FIFA announce 81 referees for 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup
Nigeria's Flying Eagles will be one of 24 teams participating in the age-grade tournament.
Tough group for Flying Eagles
The 2023 tournament will give Nigeria another chance to win the tournament after having come so close in 1989 and 2005, but losing in the final to Portugal and Argentina, respectively.
In Argentina, they would have to put their best performance in an attempt to qualify from a group that comprises of five-time champions Brazil, 2017 bronze-medalists Italy, and debutants Dominican Republic.
The knockout phases would be made up of the top two teams of each group and the four best third-placed teams.
Related content
23:57 - 20.04.2023
What you need to know ahead of Friday's U-20 World Cup draw including possible Flying Eagles opponents
Nigeria will be one of 24 teams to participate in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
18:34 - 20.04.2023
No Nigerians selected as FIFA announce 81 referees for 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup
Nigeria's Flying Eagles will be one of 24 teams participating in the age-grade tournament.
13:18 - 18.04.2023
Ladan Bosso's job 'at stake' as NFF issue must-win U-20 World Cup target for Flying Eagles
Ahead of Friday's official draw, Nigeria are in Pot 3 alongside Japan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Honduras, and Fiji.
23:13 - 17.04.2023
Flying Eagles to head to South America, as FIFA announce nemesis Argentina as U-20 World Cup hosts
Indonesia had been stripped of hosting rights in March, following the refusal of Israel's participation in the tournament.