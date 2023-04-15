Erling Haaland magic equals Salah Premier League record

Erling Haaland has been unstoppable this season netting a brace against Leicester to reach another Premier League milestone
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland can not stop writing his name in the Premier League record books and his brace in the Cityzen’s 3-1 win over Leicester City helped him reach another significant milestone in his first season in the league.
Haaland hits brace against hapless Leicester City
Haaland scored in the 13th and 25th minute, hitting a brace despite playing only the first half of Manchester City’s match against Leicester.
His 46th and 47th goals of the season in all competitions this season is already a Premier League record after he beat Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record of the most goals in a single campaign by a Premier League player set in the 2002/03 season.
Van Nistelrooy scored 45 goals that campaign and his record was already equalled by Haaland when he scored against Bayern Munich in the 3-0 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg win.
Haaland equals Salah, guns for Cole and Shearer
Not satisfied with that, Haaland scored two more goals against Leicester City to make the record his own and also reach another milestone in the Premier League.
Haaland’s two goals against Leicester City were his 31st and 32nd goals of the 2022/23 campaign, which means that he now holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign since the division started featuring 20 teams instead of 22 alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah who also scored 32 league goals in his first season with the Reds.
Haaland and Salah’s 32 goals scored are the most amassed by a single player in the 38-team Premier League but fall short of the all-time record after Andrew Cole in 1993/94 and Alan Shearer in 1994/95 seasons both scored 34 goals, although they did so in league seasons that featured 22 teams and 42 matches.
With eight matches still left in the current campaign, Haaland may well yet break the record held by Cole and Shearer to further immortalise his debut season in the Premier League.
