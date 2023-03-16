The UEFA Champions League last 16 round has been concluded and now the anxious wait begins for the 8 qualified teams to find out their next challenge.

We are into the business end of the UEFA Champions League now. The round of 16 was fun but the quarter-finals will surely be even more of a blockbuster affair.

Chelsea are in it, surprising when you consider their form just before the second leg against Borussia Dortmund. To be fair, they did earn their place after a solid 2-0 win over the German side and they seem to have found some form at the right time.

We have three Italian teams like it's 2003 all over again, only this time, Carlo Ancelotti is coaching Real Madrid who did a job on Liverpool to send the Reds crashing out.

Jurgen Klopp famously asked Liverpool fans to make hotel reservations for this year's final in Istanbul after they lost to Real in last season's final. I hope no one actually took his advice.

Benzema removes every shadow of doubt to send Liverpool crashing out

Osimhen on song as Napoli cruise into quarterfinals

When and where is the UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw taking place?

The draw is set to take place later this week, on Friday 17 March, at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, the event is due to begin at 12 noon, Nigerian time.

Teams taking part in the draw

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Chelsea

Inter Milan

Manchester City

Napoli

Real Madrid

What else will be decided?

The semi-final draw will also be decided, which will be achieved by pairing each quarter-final tie with another. The winning teams will then be pitted against each other in the last four.

Finally, Friday’s draw will decide which potential semi-final tie will provide the ‘home’ team in the final which will take place in Istanbul on 10 June.

On a lighter note, you just know Manchester City are going to get Shakhtar or Leipzig again, somehow.

