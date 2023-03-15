Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp

The Golden Eaglets are drawn into a group of death ahead of the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

The head coach of Nigeria’s U-17 men’s football team, Nduka Ugbade revealed that its time for the resumption of the Golden Eaglets camping session ahead of the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

The team resumes the exercise after taking a break due to the general elections.

90 players to resume camp

Ugbade revealed that 90 players have undergone an earlier Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and will resume camp in Abuja.

Golden Eaglets

“About 90 players who have passed the MRI will resume in camp on Wednesday. Thereafter, the number will be trimmed down to 60 after the official MRI is conducted by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“I am greatly satisfied with the number of talents seen so far. I have a pool of athletes to choose from but talent in itself is no longer enough. The talent has to be utilized, trained, and go through the requirement to produce results in the game,” he told NAN

Nigeria drawn in Group of Death

Pulse Sports Nigeria earlier reported that Nigeria was placed in Group B alongside Morocco, Zambia, and South Africa.

Golden Eaglets

The team is preparing for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, which is scheduled to take place in May in the Algerian cities of Algiers, Constantine, and Annaba.

